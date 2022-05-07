The Members of

KUSAM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Kusam Electrical Industries Limited (“the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs), Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the IND AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the IND AS financial statements.

2. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no key audit matters identified in our audit.

3. Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Management Discussion & Analysis Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

When we read the Directors Report and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

4. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

• If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the IND AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the IND AS financial statements that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the IND AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

6. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

6.1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

6.2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31s March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”,

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the section 197(16) read with schedule V to the act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note No 29 of the financial statements;

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no delay in transferring amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) In our opinion and based on the audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 w.r.t. declaration or payment of dividend does not apply to the company as the company has not declared any dividend during the year.

I. Based The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023,

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, But the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of accounts throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For RANK and Associates Chartered Accountants ICAl Firm Registration No. 105589W A Rahul Parasmal Nahata Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 116511 Date: 15th May 2024 UDIN: 24116511BKFBWH3395

ANNEXURE “A1 TO AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Kusam Electrical Industries Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification of its fixed assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Title Deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies have been noticed. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 Crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting requirement of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are no loans, investments, guarantee and securities granted in respect of which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not applicable

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under are not applicable for the year under audit.

(vi) Since the company is not a manufacturing company hence provision for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-tax, Customs duty, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, Sales taxA/AT, Service tax, Customs duty, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions / banks or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year and hence this clause of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company,

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer /further public offer.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year under audit.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, (c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle-blowers complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company is not a Nidhi Company, thus reporting requirement under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit,

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there are no non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him, covered under the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India,

(d) The Company is not having financial activity as the principle business therefore provisions w.r.t. application with the Reserve Bank of India for registration does not apply of the company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will be discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unspent amounts in respect of other than ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of the ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision under sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualification or adverse remarks under Companies (Auditors Report) order CARO reports of the company

For RANK and Associates Chartered Accountants ICAl Firm Registration No. 105589W A Rahul Parasmal Nahata Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 116511 Date: 15th May 2024 UDIN: 24116511BKFBWH3395

ANNEXURE “B" TO AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Kusam Electrical Industries Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kusam Electrical Industries Limited as at 31s1 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting,

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"