<dhheadINDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead

To The Members Of M/s Microse India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of MICROSE INDIA LIMITED (of the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis of Opinion Section of our report, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing [SAs] specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that arc relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company has currently recorded its investments and inventory of both quoted and unquoted equity share instruments at cost value. However, in accordance with IND AS 109 accounting guidelines, it should he valued at Fair Value through Profit and Loss.

In our opinion, the companys decision to retain delisted stocks in inventory without writing them off is not in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards 102. As these stocks are no longer actively traded and may lack a reliable market value, failing to impair their value or write them off could result in an overstatement of inventory.

In our opinion, the companys decision to retain delisted stocks in its investment portfolio without writing them off is not fully in compliance with the accounting standards. Delisted stocks, which are no longer actively traded, may not have a reliable market value, and as such, there is a risk that their carrying value is overstated.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We do not have any material observations to report on the above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. On the basis of the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information, hence we have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the lnd AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole arc free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs

will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Company has no branch office and hence the company is not required to conduct audit under section 143 (8) of the Act;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash flow statement, and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except for qualified opinion stated above.

0 On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31M March 2024, none of the directors are disqualified as on 3 lsl March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i The Company has no pending litigations that needs to be disclosed in Financial

Statements.

ii. Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the Company does not have any long-term contracts, including derivatives, for which provisions for material foreseeable losses need to be provide.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ics), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) (ii)Whethcr the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity)ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parlies"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The company, in respect of financial year commencing on or after the 1st April, 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

For Todarwal & Todarwal LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Reg. No.: W100231

SD/-

Kunal Todarwal

Partner

M. No: 137804

UDIN: 24137804BJZWQR6066 Dated: 29,h May , 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Repen t

The ‘Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31s1 March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records

produced before us, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company has no intangible assets during the year. Hence, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, fixed assets were physically verified by the management.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us there are no immovable properties. Hence this clause is not applicable .

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, the company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment nor any intangible assets during the year. Hence, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has inventory in

form of equity securities during the year .The inventory is form of physical share certificates or in Demat form. The verification for the physical certificates has been done whereas for dematcrializcd form it is not required.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based upon the records produced before us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

Hence this section is not applicable.

(iv) As the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates or to other parties, this section is not applicable

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rides framed there under.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, hence this provision is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax. Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 3 Is March,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, no disputed amounts are payable in case of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records provided to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence this clause is not applicable .

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us,

the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer and by way of any terra loan. Hence, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not privately placed compulsory convertible debentures during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account carried in accordance with the

generally accepted auditing standards in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, either noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.

(b) No report has been filed under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act by the

auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced before us, no complaints of the whistle-blower have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provision of this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, all transactions with the related parties arc in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the records produced

before us, the company has mandatory requirement to implement an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The company has appointed an internal auditor. The internal audit report that has been provided to us have been considered before formulating an opinion.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current period and the previous year .

(xviii) The statutory auditors resigned during the year, and we have since filled the casual vacancy. The previous auditor stepped down due to being preoccupied with other work. No reasons suggesting a negative impact on the company were given by the former auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we arc of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists regarding companys capability of meeting its liabilities payable within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, as and when they fall due.

(xx) Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, lays down the applicability for the Corporate Social Responsibility. The company doesnt exceed the limits given in the said section and hence, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The company does not prepare Consolidated Financial Statements as it does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company.

For Todarw ul & Todarvval LLP

Chartered Accountants ICAI Regn No: VV100231

SD/-

Kunal Todarwal

Partner

Membership No: 137804 UDIN: 24137804BJZWQR6066 Date: 29,h May , 2024 Place: Mumbai

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Microse India

Limited ("the Company") as of 31sl March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide

reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial

statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company arc being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial

reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Todarwal & Todarwal LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Regn No: W100231

SD/-

Kunal Todarwal

Partner

Membership No: 137804

UDIN: 24137804BJZWQR6066

Dated: 29,h May , 2024 Place: Mumbai