Midas Pharmasec Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
MIDAS PHARMASEC LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
MIDAS PHARMASEC LIMITED
(REPORT ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2010 IN COMPLIANCE
WITH SECTION 227(2) OF THE COS. ACT, 1956)
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MIDAS PHARMASEC LIMITED, as
at 31st March, 2010 and the related Profit And Loss Account of the Company
for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto and the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date, which we have signed- under
reference to this report. These financial statements are the responsibility
of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an
opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We have conducted our Audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amount and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. As required by the Statement on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003
(CARO) issued by Central Government of India in terms of Section 227 (4A)
of the Companies Act, 1956 of India and on the basis of such checks of the
books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according
to the information and explanations given to us, we enclose in the Annexure
a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said
Order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1
above, we report that:
1) We have obtained all the information and explanation which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
2) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books.
3) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
4) In our Opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards
referred to in Sub Section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
5) According to the information & explanations given to us and on basis of
written representation received from the Directors and taken on record by
the board of directors, we report that none of the directors is
disqualified as on 31s1 March, 2010 from being appointed as a director in
terms of clause (g) of sub- section (1) of section 274 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
6) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said financial statements together with the
notes thereon and attached thereto give in the prescribed manner, the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956 and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India;
(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2010;
(b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the Year
Ended on that date;
(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on the date.
For B.N. SHAH & CO.
Chartered Accountants
B.N. SHAH
(Proprietor) M.NO.30863
PLACE: Mumbai
DATE : 19th April, 2010
ANNEXURES TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of
the information and explanation given to us,. in our opinion:
1.(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets, if any.
1.(b) Verification of Fixed Assets is being conducted in a phased programme
by the Management designed to cover all assets over a period of three
years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to be size of the
Company and the nature of assets. At the end of the year, there were no
fixed assets.
1.(c) None of the Fixed Asset has been revalued during the year.
1.(d) Fixed Assets register is not maintained, since there are no fixed
assets.
2.(a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the
management during the year at reasonable intervals; At the end of the year,
there were no inventories.
2.(b) There were trading activities to a limited extent during the year.
Procedures of physical verification of the inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and nature of its business.
2.(c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories and no
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
3.(a) The Company has not taken loans, secured or unsecured from Companies,
firms or other parties listed in the register Under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 or from companies under the same management as defined
U/S 370 (1 B) of the Companies Act, 1956. No such register has been
maintained.
3.(b) According to the information & explanation give n to us, the Company
has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to/from
companies, firms and the other parties covered under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, paragraph (b), (c) & (d) of the Order are
not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate
with the size and nature of business of the Company.
5. In respect of transactions entered in the register maintained in
pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(a) No such register has been maintained.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, there are no transactions of purchases and sale of goods made in
pursuance of agreement entered in register to be maintained under section -
301 of the Companies Act, 1956 in excess of Rs.5 Lakhs or more in respect
of each party.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, the Company .has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of
Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there
under.
7. Company had not employed any system of internal audit.
8. We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records U/s.209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.
9. According to the information and explanation given to us in respect of
statutory and other dues:
(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, in or opinion, the Company is
generally regular in depositing undisputed Statutory dues like applicable
income tax and MVAT. As informed to us, company is not liable to pay rest
of the prescribed taxes & levies.
(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor
education, and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax,
MVAT, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material
statutory dues outstanding as at 31 March, 2010 for a period of more than
six months from the date they became payable.
(c) Rules regarding Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Scheme for
Employees of the company, wealth tax, investor education and protection
fund, are not applicable to the Company, as informed to us.
10. The Company has accumulated losses to the extent of Rs. 99.16 lacs at
the end of the financial year. It has not incurred any Cash losses during
the current financial year but had incurred Cash losses of RS. 12.54 lac in
the immediately preceding year.
11. The Company has not taken any loans from any financial institution-nor
defaulted for repayment of Bank dues and as not issued any debentures.
12. The Company has not granted any loans and advances to employees. The
Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way
of pledge of Shares & Debentures.
13. The provision of any Special Statute applicable to Chit Fund/Nidhi or
Mutual Benefit Fund Societies is not applicable.
14. In respect of the Companys dealing in shares, securities, debentures,
and other investment, we have to report that there are no transactions
affected in securities division during current financial year. We also
report that the company was holding the shares, securities, debentures and
other investment in its own name only, if any.
15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantees for loans taken by other from banks and
financial institutions.
16. The Company has not obtained any term loan during the year.
17. As no term loans are obtained, there has been no application of the
funds either for short term or long term purposes.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintain under Section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956 during the year.
19. The Company has not issued any Debentures and hence the question of
creation of any securities does not arise.
20. The Company has not raised any money by way of Public issues during the
year, and hence the question of disclosure and verification of end use of
such money does not arise.
21. On the basis of our examination and according to the information and
explanation given to us, no fraud, on or by the Company, was noticed or
reported during the year.
