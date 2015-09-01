Mindvision Capital Ltd Management Discussions

The Company is in the business of financial activity. The key issues of the Management Discussion and Analysis are given below.

(a) Industry Structure and Developments

The company is engaged in Leasing & Hire Purchase activities but presently the said business is not giving any substantial earning to the Company hence Company is presently engaged in consultancy, share broking and share trading mainly.

The fortunes of the Finance industry are, to a large extent, linked to the growth of the Industry and Investment sentiments of the people. The Industry is facing intense competition from the Foreign Financial Institution.

(b) Strength

The strength of the company is known from its reputation which the company has earned due to its quality business and cordial relation with its clients and presently the company’s financial position is sound due to boom in capital market because of governmental support.

( c ) Comment on Current year’s performance

Receipts : The Receipt has significantly increased. Operating Expenses : The operating Expenses are well under control. Operating Profits : The Operating Profits are up to industry mark. Indirect Expenses : The Indirect Expenses are under control. Depreciation : Reasonable amount of Depreciation is provided. Profit before tax : Profit before tax is also showing an improving trend. Taxation : Taxation is Provided as per Income Tax Act. Debtor/Sales : Debtors are reasonable and realization period has decreased due to the policy of the Company. Creditors/Purchase : The Company has an established credit.

d) Opportunities and Threats

The impact of boom in capital market and real estate market due to government support has provided a boost to the economy and it is set to grow at 8% to 9% supported by a smart growth in manufacturing and services sectors. This brings prosperity to a country and more and more people go for investment in Share market. Outlook for the year 2015 is positive. While the overall demand outlook for the year 2015 remains good, the Company expects the pressure on quality customers to continue due to competition.

(e) Segment wise performance

The business of the Company falls under a single segment i.e. Share broking, Investment and trading in shares and derivatives for the purpose of Accounting Standard AS-17.

(f) Outlook

The continual growth in the Finance sector is expected to give the necessary support to the Finance industry. The Company is making all efforts to accelerate growth of its business. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products/market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.

(g) Risk and concerns

The menace of local Finances and play of angadia has further compounded the problems of the organised Finance Industry as they use inferior way of transferring funds. The Stock market is also a risky place to put one’s fund. The pull back of FIIs will also have an adverse effect on the share market.

(h) Internal control system

Internal audit and other controls have been found to be adequate. These are reviewed periodically by the Audit Committee and found the performance satisfactory.