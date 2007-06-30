Mount Everest Trading & Investment Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
MOUNTEVEREST TRADING AND INVESTMENT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
MOUNTEVEREST TRADING & INVESTMENT LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MOUNTEVEREST TRADING &
INVESTMENT LIMITED as at 31st March, 2007 and also the Profit & Loss
Account and the Cash Flow statement for the Year Ended on that date. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. As required by the Companies [Auditors Report] order, 2003 as amended
by the Companies [Auditors Report) [Amendment] order 2004 issued by the
Central Government in terms of Section 227[4A) of the Companies Act, 1956,
we enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in the
paragraphs 4 & 5 of the said order to the extent applicable to the Company.
2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to above, we report
that:-
a] We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books.
c] The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
d] In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and Cash Row
statement dealt with by this report comply with the applicable accounting
standards referred to in sub-section [3c] of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
e] On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31 st March, 2007 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors of the company is disqualified from being
appointed as Director as at 31 st March, 2007 in terms of section 274[1 ]
[g] of the Companies Act, 1956.
f] In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with Significant
Accounting Policies and other Notes thereon in Schedule - 14, give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required
and give true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:-
i] In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31.3.2007.
ii] In the case of the Profit & Loss Account of the PROFIT of the company
for the year ended on that date.
iii] In case of cash flow statement of the cash flow of the company for the
year ended on that date.
For O.P. BAGLA & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Place: New Delhi [Atul Aggarwal]
Dated: 30.06.07 Partner
M. No. 92656
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT ON ACCOUNTS FOR
THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2007;
1. The Company has no fixed assets during the year.
2. The company has no stocks of finished goods etc.
3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured to/From
Companies, firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act 1 956. Accordingly, paragraph 4 (iii) [b],
[c] and [d] of the order are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us there are adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventories, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During
the course of audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the underlying
internal controls.
5. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us
there are no transactions that are required to be entered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Act.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of
provisions of section 5BA and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.
7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with its
size and nature of its business.
8. We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records under section 209[1][d] of the Companies Act,
1956.
9. As per information and explanations given to us the Company has been
regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident
Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance,
Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Octroi,
entry tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate Authorities. There
are no undisputed statutory dues at the year end outstanding for a period
of more than six months from the date they become payable.
10. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
Paragraph 4 [xii] of the order is not applicable.
11. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment of
shares to parties and Companies covered in the Register maintained u/s 301
of the Companies Act 1956. As such paragraph 4 [xviii] of the order is not
applicable.
12. Since the Company has not raised money by way of Public Issue during
the year paragraph 4 [xx] of the order is not applicable.
13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and
explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud on or by the
Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit for the
year ended 31.03.2007.
14. Other clauses of the order are not applicable to the Company for the
year under report.
For O.P. BAOIA & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Place : New Delhi (Atul Aggarwal)
Dated : 30.06.07 Partner
M.No. 92656