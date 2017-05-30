To the Members of Newever Trade Wings Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Newever Trade Wings Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of ‘the Companies Act, 2013 of India (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: (a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2017; (b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and (c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

9 As stated in the Report on the Internal Financial Control, the company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

11. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account .

(d) In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December,2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company.

For D K Chhajer & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 304138E

Niraj K Jhunjhunwala

Partner

Membership No. 057170

Place : Kolkata

Date : 30.05.2017

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 9 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of NEWEVER TRADE WINGS LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any immovable property as at the date of these financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)[ (c)] of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. The company does not have any inventory as at the date of these financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, limited liability partnership firm, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii)[(a), (b) and (c)] of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has neither granted any loan, guarantee, security, nor purchased any investments so the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore ,the provision of clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable on the company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess as at 31st March 2017 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute.

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or banks at the balance sheet date.

ix. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments)/ term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing us, practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to the company has not paid/provided any managerial remuneration during the financial year, therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xi) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has been properly disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According the information & explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no money was raised through preferential allotment/private placements of shares/fully/partly convertible debentures during the year under review, hence, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. According the information & explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For D K Chhajer & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 304138E

Niraj K Jhunjhunwala

Partner

Membership No. 057170

Place : Kolkata

Date : 30.05.2017

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NEWEVER TRADE WINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Newever Trade Wings Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on our judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017.

For D K Chhajer & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 304138E

Niraj K Jhunjhunwala

Partner

Membership No. 057170

Place : Kolkata

Date : 30.05.2017