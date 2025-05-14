Board Meeting 14 May 2025 7 May 2025

Nivi Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 14 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

NIVI TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Please find the letter attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

NIVI TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 29th October, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024