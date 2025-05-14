iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nivi Trading Ltd Board Meeting

0
(0%)

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 May 20257 May 2025
Nivi Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 14 2025 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
NIVI TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Please find the letter attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2025)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
NIVI TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Tuesday, 29th October, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
NIVI TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday, August 08, 2024, has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The said Unaudited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Nivi Trading Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nivi Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.