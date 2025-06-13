|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 May 2025
|13 Jun 2025
|Notice convening the EGM of the company to be held on Friday, 13th June, 2025 at 02:00 PM IST at the registered office of the company. Please find attached EGM Outcome letter Please find the voting results of the EGM attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/06/2025)
