Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial statements of NIV1 TRADING LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and the notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed u/s 133 of the Act. read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31s1 March, 2024, the Loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opiiiion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143[10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent: of the company in Accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provision of the Companies Act,

201.3 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the st:andalon/?\finai>?fal statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as

L^ a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no such key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The Other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including

Annexures thereon but does not include the standalone finzincial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness or the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone

Financial Statements as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit proccdiires that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)[i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant: doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadeqiiate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ["The Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (ll) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) oftlw Act, we report that: aj We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In uiir opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept. by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss [including other

comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on. 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from/ft^ing appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies [Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which shall impact its financial positions.

ii. The Company does not have any long terms contracts for whicli provisions are required to be made.

iii. The Company is not liable to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its l<nowledge and belief, no funds [which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested [either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds [which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ["Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ["Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause [i] and [ii) of Rule ll[e), as provided under (a) and [b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not paid/declared any Dividend during the year. llence the provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail [edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under

Rule ll[g) of Companies [Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial period ended March 31, 2024.

For VORA& ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

[ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 111612W)

AMBHIA PARTNER

[Membership No. 140371)

UDIN: 24140371BKAKXA4530 PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 07/05/2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

[i] In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

The Company does not hold any fixed Assets as on 31/03/2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3[i) of the Order is not applicable

[ii] In respect of inventories

The Company does not hold any inventory as on 31/03/2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3[ii) of the Order is not applicable.

[iii) The Company has neither made any investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, nor granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year hence reporting under claiise 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

[iv] In opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loan to any director in accordance with the provisions of

Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not given any loans or guarantees; hence, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

[vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section

149 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Coinpany.

[vii) In respect to statutory dues a. According to the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues under Income tax. Goods & Service Tax and other Statutory Dues as applicable to it have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at

31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues of income tax and goods and services tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

[viii] There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 [43 of 1961).

[ix] a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

Hence reporting under clause 3[ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)[c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not taken ciny short-term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 [ix)[d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the

Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3[ix)[f) of the Order is not applicable.

[x) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 [x)[a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3[x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the

Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. According to information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central

Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year [and upto

•^ the date of this report) Accordingly, paragraph 3 [xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 [xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act, as applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Financial

Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no non cash transactions with Directors or any persons connected with them during the year under review.

(xvi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to get registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group [as defined in the Core Investment Companies [Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)[d) of the Order is not applicable.

[xvii) According to the Information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also in the previous financial year.

[xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

[xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the

Company as and when they fall due.

[xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, section 135 of tile Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibiiiiy [CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 [xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For VORA& ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

[ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 111612W)

RAMBHIA

PARTNER

MemibershipNo.140371)

PLACE: MUMBA1 DATED: 07/05/2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE IND AS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NIVI TRADING LIMITED

Independent Auditors Report on Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) ofSub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of N1V1 TRADING LIMITED ["the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal fiiiancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by 1CA! and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, botli api.ilicable to an aiidit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issiied by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain recisonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Incl AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and apptotiriate to provide a basis for oiir audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:-

[1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

[2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accoiinting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with autliorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Becaiise of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, incliiding the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadeqiiate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For VORA& ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

PARTNER (h4embership No. 140371)

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 07/05/2024