Orind Exports Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED, as
at 31st March 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit,
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report Amendment) Order 2004 (together the
order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section
(4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, and on the basis of such
checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and
explanations given to us, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 & 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred on in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(i) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(iii) the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
(v) on the basis of written representations received from the directors of
the Company which were taken on record by the Board of Directors of the
Company and the information and explanations as made available, none of the
Directors of the Company is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from being
appointed as a director in terms of Clause (g) of subsection (1) of section
274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read in conjunction with
Schedules 1 to 16 give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956,
in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with
the accounting principles generally accepted in India;
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at 31st March 2011;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date;
(c) in the case of the Cash Row Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Ray & Ray
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No 301072E
(B.K. Ghosh)
Place: Kolkata Partner
Date : 5th August, 2011 Membership No. 051028
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT OF ORIND EXPORTS LIMITED
(Referred to in our report of even date attached)
i)(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management during the
year.
(c) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the
information and explanations provided to us, substantial part of fixed
assets has not been disposed of during the year by the company.
ii)(a) All purchases have been made against the exact sale order
quantities for immediate dispatch. Thus the company does not hold any stock
at any point of time. However, physical verification has been done
immediately on receipt of goods from the supplier.
(b) In our opinion, procedures of physical verification of inventory
followed by the management as stated in paragraph ii(a) above are
reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the
nature of its business.
(c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. No material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
iii)(a) The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured during
the year to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Loan to Orissa
Industries Limited was granted by the company on 14th June, 2003 when none
of the directors of the company held more than 2% shares of borrowing
company.
(b) In view of our comment in paragraph iii (a) above clauses iii (b),
iii(c) and iii (d) of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order are not applicable
to the company.
(c) The company has not taken any loans secured or unsecured from parties
covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
(d) in view of our comment in paragraph iii (e) clauses iii (f) and iii (g)
of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order are not applicable to the company.
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size
of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of
inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. However in respect of
application of Refractory products internal control needs to be further
strengthened. Further during the course of our audit, we have neither come
across nor have we been informed of any continuing failure to correct major
weakness in the internal control system.
v)(a) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management and based on the audit procedures applied by us, the
transactions during the year that needs to be entered into the Register in
pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 has been so entered.
(b) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management and based on the audit procedures applied by us, the provision
of clause v (b) of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order Is not applicable to
the company.
vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not accepted any deposits from the public under section 58A and 58AA of
the Companies Act, 1956. Further during the course of our audit we have
neither come across nor have we been informed of any order passed under the
aforesaid sections by the Company Law Board or National Company Law
Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.
vii) There is no internal audit system.
viii) As explained to us. the Central Government has not prescribed
maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1 )(d) of the Companies Act,
1956.
ix)(a) As explained to us investor education and protection fund, employees
state insurance, sales tax, excise duty and cess are not applicable to the
company. In respect of other statutory dues (except income tax & provident
fund) the company is regular in depositing dues with the appropriate
authorities.
According to the records of the company, there was delay in payment of
provident fund dues for eight months. However, as on 31st March, 2011 there
was no arrear dues.
According to the records of the company arrears of undisputed income tax
outstanding as on 31st March, 2011 for a period of more than six months
from the date they became payable is Rs. 20,88,797/-.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess which
have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
x) The company has accumulated losses and has incurred cash losses during
the year covered by our report and in the immediate previous financial year
covered in our report.
xi) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations
given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues
to a financial institution or bank. The Company has not issued any
debentures.
xii) Based on our examination of documents and records, we are of the
opinion that the company has not granted any loans and advances on the
basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debenture and other
securities.
xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutuai
benefit fund/ society. Therefore, the provision of clause (xiii) of
paragraph 4 of the order is not applicable to the Company.
xiv) According to the records of the Company, the Company is not dealing or
trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments.
Accordingly, the provision of clause (xiv) of paragraph 4 of the order is
not applicable to the Company.
xv) The company has given two guarantees for Rs. 2912 lacs in aggregate in
respect of loan taken by a company from Banks. The term and conditions of
such guarantee are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. Steps
have been taken by the company for release of such guarantees.
xvi) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Accordingly,
the provision of clause (xvi) of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order is not
applicable to the Company.
xvii) On an over aii examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company and
according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that
no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term
investments.
xviii) The company has not raised any money by issue of shares during the
year. Therefore, the provision of clause (xviii) of paragraph 4 of the
aforesaid order is not applicable to the Company.
xix) The provision of clause (xix) of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order is
not applicable, as the Company has not issued any debentures.
xx) The provision of clause (XX) of paragraph 4 of the aforesaid order is
not applicable, as the Company has not raised any money during the year by
public issues.
xxi) During the course of our examination of books of account carried out
in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices, we have neither
come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company nor have we been
informed of such case by the management.
For Ray & Ray
Chartered Accountants
Firms Registration No 301072E
(B.K. Ghosh)
Place: Kolkata Partner
Date : 5th August, 2011 Membership No. 051028