To,

The Members of,

RATAN GLITTER INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

I have audited the accompanying financial statements of RATAN GLITTER INDUSTRIES LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2013, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. I conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principal generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Companies as a March 31, 2013;

b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended on that date;

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) I have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit;

b) In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from my examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In my opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

For Jayesh Sheth & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN:119586W

Jayesh A. Sheth

(Proprietor)

Membership No.: 107076

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30th May, 2013.

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the My Report of even date to the members of Ratan Glitter Industries Limited, on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

On the basis of such checks as I considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to me during the course of my audit, I report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to me, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, no fixed asset has been disposed during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. (a) As explained to me, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) In my opinion and on the basis of my examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. (a) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis , of my examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Consequently, the provisions of clauses iii (b), iii(c) and iii (d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the books of account, the Company has taken loans from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The balance outstanding at 31st March, 2013 was Rs.20;76,91,849/-.

(f) In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of the loan taken by the company are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

4. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. a) Based on the audit procedures applied by me and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

b) As per information & explanations given to me and in my opinion, the transaction entered into by the company with parties covered u/s 301 of the Act are reasonable in nature and as per the regular course of business.

6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 excepting the unsecured loans taken from shareholders of the company as well as from others in respect which the relevant provisions of section 58A of the companies Act 1956 or RBI directives have not been complied with.

7. As per information & explanations given by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

8. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act and I am of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made maintained.

9. (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2013 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except service Tax of Rs. 1,66,102/- and Provident Fund of Rs. 5,87,130/-.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

10. The Company has accumulated loss and has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by my audit but not in the immediately preceding financial year.

11. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, I am of the opinion that, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to Bank of baroda on its term loan and cash credit facility and they have declared the company as NPA as per information given by the management and there are no dues to any financial institution or-debenture holders.

12. According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

13. The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provision of this clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) is not applicable to the Company.

14. According to information and explanations given to me, the Company is not trading in Shares, Mutual funds & other Investments and hence the requirements of Para 4(xiv) are not applicable to the company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank .of financial institution.

16. Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, I report that the company has not raised any term loans during the year.

17. Based on the information and explanations given to me and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company as at 31st March, 2013, I report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment by the Company.

18. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year.

19. The Company has no outstanding debentures during the period under audit.

20. The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.

21. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to me, I report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

