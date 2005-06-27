S P Finance & Trading Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
S P FINANCE AND TRADING LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBER OF
S P FINANCE AND TRADING LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of S P Finance and Trading
Limited, as at 31st March, 2005 and also the Profit and Loss Account and
the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standard generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section
227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on
the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by Law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March, 2005, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2005
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India;
a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2005;
b. in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c. in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date;
For B.L. SARDA & ASSOCIATES
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
Sd/-
B.L.SARDA
PARTNER
Place : Mumbai Membership No. 14568
Dated : 27/06/2005
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH THREE OF OUR
REPORT OF EVEN DATE:
(1) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the nature of the Companys business/activities during the year are
such that clauses (ii), (iv), (viii), (xiii), (xiv), (xviii), (xix) and
(xx) of CARD, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
(2)(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, fixed assets
of the Company have been physically verified by the Management at the year
end which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
(c) During the year, no fixed assets have been disposed off by the Company.
(3) (a) The company had granted unsecured loans to two companies covered in
the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The
maximum amount involved during the year was Rs.1,30,76,699/- and the year-
end balance of loan granted to the parties was Rs.73,49,656/-.
(b) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on
which unsecured loans have been granted to companies listed in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 are not, prima
facie, prejudicial to the interest of the company.
(c) The parties to whom loans have been granted are regular repaying the
principal and have also been regular in the payment of interest.
(d) There is no overdue amount of loans granted to a companies listed in
the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(e) The Company had taken unsecured demand loans from three companies
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs.2,45,03,082/- and
the year end balance of loans taken from such parties was Rs.20,03,082/-.
(f) In our opinion, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on
which unsecured loans have been taken from companies listed in the register
maintained under section 301 of Companies Act, 1956 are not prima facie
prejudicial to interest of the Company.
(g) The Company is regular in repaying the principal amounts and also been
regular in the payment of interest.
(4) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register
required to be maintained under that section.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 pertains to loans taken/granted and hence transactions having made at
reasonable price is not applicable.
(5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and Section 58A and 58AA or
any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules
framed thereunder. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or
National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any
other Tribunal.
(6) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
(7) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident Fund, investor education and
protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth
tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues
applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax,
service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31st
March, 2005 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable. There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service
tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on
account of any dispute.
(8) The Company has neither accumulated as at 31st March, 2005 nor it has
incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended on that date and
in the immediately preceding financial year.
(9) The Company has not obtained any borrowings from any banks or financial
institutions or by way of debentures.
(10) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(11) The terms and conditions at which guarantee has been given by the
Company for loans taken from financial institutions by other, are, in our
opinion, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
(12) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no term loans were obtained by
the Company during the year.
(13) According to the Cash Flow Statement and other records examined by us
and the information and explanations given to us, on an overall basis,
funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie, not been used during the
year for long term investment.
(14) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.
For B.L.SARDA & ASSOCIATES
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
Sd/-
Place : Mumbai B.L. SARDA
Date : 27/06/2005 PARTNER
Membership No. 14568