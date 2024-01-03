Samruddhi Cement Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
SAMRUDDHI CEMENT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
SAMRUDDHI CEMENT LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SAMRUDDHI CEMENT LIMITED
(the Company) as at 31st March, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the period 4th September, 2009 (date
of incorporation) to 31st March 2010, both annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatements. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and the
disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing
the accounting principles used and the significant estimates made by the
Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO)
issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report as follows:
(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
(c) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in compliance with the
Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act,
1956;
(e) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2010;
(ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the
Company for the period from 4th September, 2009 (date of incorporation) to
31st March 2010 and
(iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the period 4th September, 2009 (date of incorporation) to 31st
March 2010.
5. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on 31st March, 2010 taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2010 from
being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date):
(i) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business/activities/
results clauses (x) regarding cash loss incurred by the Company, (xiii)
regarding chit fund, nidhi/ mutual benefit fund/ societies and (xiv)
regarding dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments of CARO are not applicable.
(ii) In respect of its fixed assets:
(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.
(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the period by the
Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our
opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at
reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given
to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) The fixed assets disposed off during the period, in our opinion, do not
constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such
disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the
Company.
(iii) In respect of its inventory:
(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the
period by the Management except stocks lying with third parties for which
confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
(iv) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the Register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory and fixed assets and the sale of goods and services. During
the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in such
internal control system.
(vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, there were no contracts or
arrangements that needed to be entered in the Register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in terms of the
provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(viii) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system
commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
(ix) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are
applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts
and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a
detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they
are accurate or complete. To the best of our knowledge and according to the
information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not
prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any other product of the
Company.
(x) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of
statutory dues:
(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed dues, including
Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State
Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty,
Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with
the appropriate authorities.
(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above mentioned
statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2010 for a period of more than
six months from the date they became payable.
(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax,
Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess, to the extent applicable, which have not
been deposited as on 31st March, 2010 on account of disputes and the forum
where the dispute is pending are given below:
Name of the statute Forum where dispute Amount Period
(Nature of dues) is pending (Rs. in
Crores)
1. Sale Tax and Value Supreme Court, High Court 89.21 1994-2010
Added Act (Tax)
Tribunal 3.29 1988-2010
Appellate Authorities 28.29 1990-2010
Assessing Authorities 0.04 2000-2010
2. Income Tax Act, Supreme Court, High Court 0.47 2006-2009
1961 (Tax)
Appellate Authorities 0.01 2009-2010
3. Central Excise Supreme Court, High Court 2.47 1995-2010
Act, 1944
(Duty/Penalty) Tribunal 36.92 1994-2010
Appellate Authorities 4.64 2001-2010
Assessing Authorities 5.20 1991-2010
4. Cess under various Supreme Court, High Court 78.35 2002-2010
Acts (Cess/Interest)
5. Service Tax under Tribunal 21.47 1997-2010
the Finance Act,
1994 (Tax) Appellate Authorities 1.51 2004-2010
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks,
financial institutions and debenture holders during the period.
(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation
given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by
others from banks or financial institutions.
(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which
they were obtained other than temporary deployment pending application.
(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet, we report that
funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long term
investment.
(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
period covered by our audit report, the Company has not made any
preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the
Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records examined by us, security/charges in respect of debentures
transferred pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 391 to
394 of the Companies Act, 1956, demerging the cement business of the parent
company, Grasim Industries Limited into the Company on 1st October, 2009,
which became effective on 18th May, 2010 are yet to be registered in the
name of the Company.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not raised any money by way of public issue during the period.
(xix) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
Company, noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of
such case by the management.
AUDITORS CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
We have examined the compliance of conditions of corporate governance
procedures implemented by Samruddhi Cement Limited as on 18th May, 2010, as
stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
The compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is the responsibility
of the management. Our responsibility was limited to the review of
procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring
the compliance of conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an
audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the
Company.
On the basis of our review and according to the information and explanation
given to us, and representation made by the management, the conditions of
Corporate Governance as stipulated on Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement
have been complied with by the Company.
We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future
viability of the Company nor the efficiency or effectiveness with which the
management has conducted the affairs of the Company.
For G.P. KAPADIA & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
ATUL B. DESAI
Place : Mumbai Partner
Date : May 18, 2010 (Membership No. 30850)