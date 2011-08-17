To the Members of

SCIL Ventures Ltd

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s SCIL Ventures Ltd (the Company}, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016,the Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act rw Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2016, asapplicable. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the asserts of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the order under Section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, aswell as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to point no. 25, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and its profit for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11)of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 stMarch, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2016 from being appointed asa Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B; and

(g) Wit h respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i ) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial statements;

ii) The Company has made provisions, as required under law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount was required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013(1of 2013) and rules made there under.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch, 2016, we report that:

1. I n respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except Lease hold Land.

2. (a) In our opinion, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory account at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3. The Company has not granted any loans to parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act;hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company hascomplied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans and investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits at March 31, 2016and therefore, the provisions of the Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sec. 148(1) of the Act; hence reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income Tax, Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. The Company has not taken any borrowings from banks, financial institutions or by way of debentures. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

9. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected o t its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

16. The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE *B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013(the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s SCIL Ventures Ltd (the Company) as of March 31, 2016in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and ason that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, asrequired under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our test check of audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient on test check basis and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the Company hasgenerally, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.