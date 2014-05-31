To,

The Members of,

Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub section (3C) of section 211 of the Compliance Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing of procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014; b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the year ended on that date; and c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227 (3) of the Act, we report that;

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination to those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C); of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31,2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441 A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the company.

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the Our Report of even date to the members of Shree Rang Mark Travels Limited, on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2014.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fixed asset has been disposed off during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has taken loans from parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.

4. Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 58A, and 58 AA of the Companies Act, 1956.

6. The clause relating to internal audit system is not applicable to the company.

7. Maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under clause(d) of sub section (1) of section 209 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

8. The company has no undisputed statutory dues payable to the government outstanding as on the balance sheet date.

9. The company does not have any accumulated loss and has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit.

10. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not taken any loan from the financial institutions and as such the question of default does not arise.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

12. The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/ mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provision of this clause of this Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is conducting business related to tourism. Proper records & timely entries have been maintained in this regard.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.

15. Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, we report that the Company has not raised any term loans during the year.

16. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company As at 31st March, 2014, we report that no funds raised on short- term basis have been used for long- term investment by the Company.

17. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year.

18. The Company had not issued any debentures during the period under audit.

19. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.

20. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of such case by the management.

For B.K. Sen & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 316103 E

(N. K. Sen)

Partner

Membership No. 052754

Place : Kolkata

Date : 31.05.2014.