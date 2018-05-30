To the Members

M/S SHRI LAKSHMI COTSYN LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the StandalonelndAS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/S SHRI LAKSHMI COTSYN LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and profit/loss, changes in equityand its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Companys net worth is negative and the borrowings from Banks and Financial Institutions have been classified as Non Performing Assets.

The Company is under corporate Insolvency Process under Insolvency And Bankrupty Code (" the Code"). Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by Resolution Professional appointed by Honble NCLT Allahabad vide its order dated 30/05/2018 under the provisions of the code as Interim Resolution Professional and subsequently as Resolution Professional. The matter is pending before the Honble NCLT Allahabad under the provisions of the code, however, as the company in under CIRP, the Board stands suspended as on date.

The above factors cast a significant uncertainty on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, however the management is claiming that the Company is a going concern and still in working position and the company had carried out manufacturing activities during the year and Honble NCLT Allahabad had made requisite order to trace out the way and investors for its continuity. Further as per the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it is incumbent upon Resolution Professional to manage the operations of the company as a going concern.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a wholeand hence we do not provide a pointwise specific opinion.

Matter of Emphasis

i) Attention is drawn to the financial statements which brings out in details the fact that the Companys net worth has been eroded by its accumulated losses as at the end of the current year and the company is under corporate Insolvency Process under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Codeand also the matter is pending before the Honble NCLT Allahabad. This along with other matters indicate the existence of multiple uncertainty that are significant to the financial statement as a whole, cast doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

ii) We observed that on the basis of various audits and on the basis of its findings the company was having a bank account with INDUSIND Bank since previous years and which had been incorporated only during the previous year by Crediting Adjustment Relating To Previous Years and Debiting Bank Account by Rs. 1260995.98, BEING OPENING BALANCE AS ON 1st April,2018 as per Bank Statement, in absence of transactions relating to various previous years, we are unable to comment on the consequential impact on the liabilities and assets of the company.

iii) Share Application Money Pending for Allotment Amounting to Rs. 68.43 Crore is still outstanding in books of accounts, as per management the case is pending before the RBI, therefore we are unable to comment on the same.

Information Other Than The Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information included in Boards Report its Annexures and Business Responsibility Report.

Our Opinion on the financial statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. Our responsibility is to consider whether the information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise materially misstated, and we draw the attention of the members that a Forensic Auditor had been appointed by the Central Bank of India (Financial Creditor ) for a period April 2010 to March 2018, and various irregularities during the period under its review was mentioned by the Auditor in their Report, the management had given its representation in this regards to the concerned Bank.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance wthe accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion

iv) Attention is drawn to the financial statements which brings out in details the fact that the Companys net worth has been eroded by its accumulated losses as at the end of the current year and the company is under corporate Insolvancy Process under Insolvency And Bankrupty Codeand also the matter is pending before the Honble NCLT Allahabad. This along with other matters indicate the existence of multiple uncertainty that are significant to the financial statement as a whole, cast doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

v) We observed that on the basis of various audits and on the basis of its findings the company was having a bank account with INDUSIND Bank since previous years and which had been incorporated only during the previous year by Crediting Adjustment Relating To Previous Years and Debiting Bank Account by Rs. 1260995.98, BEING OPENING BALANCE AS ON 1st April,2018 as per Bank Statement, in absence of transactions relating to various previous years,we are unable to comment on the consequential impact on the liabilities and assets of the company.

vi) The Turnover of the company is not reconciled with its GST returns, the turnover as per GST Returns was Rs. 59.24 Cr. against turnover of Rs. 59.09 Cr. as per books of accounts.

vii) Share Application Money Pending for Allotment Amounting to Rs. 68.43 Crore is still outstanding in books of accounts, as per management the case is pending before the RBI, therefore we are unable to comment on the same.

viii) No balance confirmation as on the end of the financial year from Debtors, Creditors, loans and advances, Inoperative Bank accounts are made available to us hence we are unable to comment on the same.

Other Matter

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) Contingent Liabilities as on 31 March 2019 amounting to Rs. 2007.50 Crore on account of export obligation for importing capital goods under EPCG Scheme.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 11(a) & 11(b) to the financial statements;

iii. There is no dividend payable which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For TANDON AND TANDON Chartered Accountants Registration No. 002C070C) Place: Kanpur Prabhat Tandon Date: 30/10/2019 (Partner) (Membership No.071254)

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 1 under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory

Requirements section of our report of even date)

Re: Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd. we report that:

(i) a. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The company has a program of physical verification of fixed assets, so as to cover all the items over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the registered sale deeds/transfer deeds etc. evidencing title in immovable properties which are freehold, we report that the immovable properties capitalized in the books of account of the company are held in its name.

(ii) a. According to the information, explanations and documents produced for our verification, we report that the inventory of traded goods and immovable properties have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year at various locations and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c. The company has maintained proper records of inventory. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, we are of the opinion that no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) a. That as regards the loans to entities covered in the Register maintained u/s 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is reported that:

i. The company has not granted loan to its Subsidiary and associates during the year under consideration.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iii. That as per the information and explanations given to us, there is no repayment schedule in respect of the short term advance given to the subsidiary and the same is repayable on demand. That, as regards the loans given to the Associate concerns, as per the information and explanations given to us and the terms of loans/advances made by the company, no advances are due for payment within one year from the close of the year.

iv. That as per the information and explanations given to us and terms of the loans given by the company, there are no amounts overdue on account of interest/principal.

(iv) In Our opinion and according to the information and explanations given us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits. No Order has been passed by the Company Law Board/National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not liable for maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including investor education protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, & customs duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, VAT, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for PF and ESI as mentioned below:-

SI. No. Particulars Amount (In Lacs.) 1. Contribution to Employee Provident Fund 1987.50 2. Contribution to Employee State Insurance 316.25

(viii) The Company has outstanding dues to financial institutions, banks and others during the year and all the loan accounts of the company are NPA as on date. The bank/financial institution wise details of outstanding amounts (as per books of accounts) are as under:-

SI. No. Name of Bank Rs. In Lacs 1 Andhra Bank 7,048.64 2 Bank of Baroda 8,721.69 3 Canara Bank 4,945.54 4 Central Bank of India 6,344.93 5 Corporation Bank 4,154.04 6 Edelweiss Assets Reconstruction Company Ltd. 7,066.10 7 Exim Bank 2,339.68 8 IDBI Bank 307.64 9 IFCI Ltd. 526.63 10 Indian Bank 6,847.94 11 Oriental Bank of Commerce 2,804.51 12 Punjab National Bank 3,574.14 13 Saraswat Bank 10,278.83 14 State Bank of india 18,190.22 15 Syndicate Bank 41,654.95 16 Union Bank of India 37,012.48 17 Uco Bank 2,244.76 18 Vijaya Bank 3,164.80 Grand Total 3,27,227.53

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not applied term loans, hence not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company, by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid/provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 r.w. Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the reporting under clause (xii) of CARO 2016 Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with Sections 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of CARO 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiary or associate companies or persons connected with them during the year under consideration and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion the company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For TANDON AND TANDON Chartered Accountants Registration No. 002C070C) Place: Kanpur Prabhat Tandon Date: 30/10/2019 (Partner) (Membership No.071254)

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para 2(f) under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER SECTION 143(3)(l) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31st 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note of Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.