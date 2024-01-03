Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To the Members of
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Siemens Healthcare
Diagnostics Limited (the Company) as at September 30, 2010 and also the
Profit and Loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of
Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash
flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors,
as on September 30, 2010, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on September 30, 2010
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi. As explained in schedule 20 (i) to the financial statement, the
companys application to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA),
Government of India for approval of managerial remuneration ofRs 43,774
thousands paid to the Ex- Managing Director during the year ended September
30, 2008 in excess of the amount earlier approved by the Central Government
under the Companies Act, 1956, has been rejected during the year, with
further instruction to recover the excess remuneration so paid. As
explained by the management, the Company has written to the MCA for
reconsidering its application and also initiated necessary action in this
regard to comply with the order, however, pending recovery of the amount,
no adjustments to the accompanying financial statement are made.
Our audit report on the financial statements for the year ended September
30, 2009 was also qualified in respect of the matter stated above.
vii. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, subject to the effect of the matter included in
the paragraph 4(vi) above, the effect of which is currently not
ascertainable, the said accounts give the information required by the
Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India;
a. in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at September 30, 2010;
b. in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c. in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For S.R. Batliboi & Co.
Firm Registration No.: 301003E
Chartered Accountants
per Ravi Bansal
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : November 29, 2010 Membership No.: 49365
Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date
Re: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostic Limited (the Company)
(i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its
fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over
a period of three years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical
verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has
physically verified certain fixed assets during the year and we are
informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year.
(ii)(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at
reasonable intervals during the year.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material
discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out at the end
of the year.
(iii)(a) As informed, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or
unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, accordingly
provision of clause (iii)b to (iii)d are not applicable to the Company.
(b) As informed, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured
from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, accordingly provision of
clause (iii)f & (iii)g are not applicable to the Company.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of
inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During
the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal
control system in respect of these areas. During the course of our audit,
we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weakness in
internal control system of the company.
(v)(a) According to the information and explanations provided by the
management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or
arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act that need to be entered
into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered.
(b) In respect of transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or
arrangements exceeding value of Rupees five lakhs entered into during the
financial year, because of the unique and specialized nature of the items
involved and absence of any comparable prices, we are unable to comment
whether the transactions were made at prevailing market prices at the
relevant time.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d)
of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the
products of the Company.
(ix)(a) Undisputed statutory dues including investor education and
protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax,
service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess have generally been regularly
deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight
delays in few cases of professional tax and Sales-tax.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education
and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax,
service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other
undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period
of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of
income-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty on account of any
dispute, are as follows:
Name of the Statute & A B C
Nature of the Dues
The Income Tax
Act, 1961:
Additional Income tax 1,508 Assessment year Income Tax Appellate
liability due to 2005-2006 Tribunal for AY 2005-06
various disallowance
Import Export(Control)
Act, 1947:
Penalty for non- 500 December 1977 The High court of
fulfillment of to December 1982 Gujarat, Ahmedabad
export obligation
The Customs Act, 1962:
Interest on 206 September 2003 Assistant/Deputy
differential to February 2004 Commissioner of
Custom Duty Customs
Chapter V of The
Finance Act, 1994
The Central Excise
Act, 1944:
Service tax on 2,192 January 2001 to Commissioner of Central
Service Contracts June 2003 Excise and Customs
Differential Excise 22,540 March 1988 to The Customs,Excise and
Duty (Including October 1992 Services Tax Appellate
penalty) in respect tribunal
of classification
matter
A = Amount under dispute not desposited(Rs. in 000)
B = Period to which the amount relates
C = Forum where dispute is pending
There are no dues outstanding of sales tax, wealth tax and cess on account
of any dispute.
(x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
and it has not incurred cash losses in the current and immediately
preceding financial year.
(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
did not have any outstanding dues to any financial institution, banks and
the Company did not have any borrowing by way of debentures.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based
on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted
loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to
the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as
amended) are not applicable to the Company.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
(xvi) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that the
Company has used funds raised on short-term basis for long-term investment.
The company has used funds raised on short term basis by way of Inter-
corporate deposit ofRs. 163,002 thousands to finance fixed assets and core
working capital.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money through public issues during the
year.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of
reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the
information and explanations given by the management, we report that no
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course
of our audit.
