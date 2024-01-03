Solectron EMS India Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report

SOLECTRON EMS INDIA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 AUDITORS REPORT To The Members of Solectron EMS India Limited We have audited the attached balance sheet of Solectron EMS India Limited (the Company) as at 31 March 2009 and also the profit and loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by Management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that: (a) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) in our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; (e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors, as at 31 March 2009, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors are disqualified as at 31 March 2009 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956 on the said date; (f) As stated in note (b) of schedule 19 of the financial statements, the Company has entered into contracts with Centum Industries Private Limited (CIPL) for purchase of goods aggregating Rs. 9,349,881 during the period 10 June 2008 to 31 January 2009. Since the Companys paid-up share capital is more than Rs. 1 crore and one of the directors of the Company was also a director / member of CIPL at the time of entering into the contracts, prior approval of the Central Government of India under Section 297 of the Companies Act, 1956 was required. The Company has not obtained Central Government of India approval for the aforementioned transactions and hence we are unable to quantify the impact of this non-compliance on the profit for the year and the accumulated balance of profit and loss account of the Company as at 31 March 2009. The Company has obtained an approval from the Central Government of India for transactions to be entered into with CIPL for a period of three years effective 1 February 2009 (g) subject to the matter stated in paragraph (f) above, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: (i) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2009; (ii) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and (iii) in the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date. For BSR & Co. Chartered Accountants Zubin Shekary Place: Bangalore Partner date : 5 June 2009 Membership No. 48814 Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Solectron EMS India Limited (the Company) for the year ended 31 March 2009. We report that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Fixed assets disposed of during the year were not substantial, and therefore, do not affect the going concern assumption. (ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. (b) The procedures for the physical verification of inventories followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. (c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material. (iii) The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that purchases of certain items of inventories and fixed assets are for the Companys specialised requirements and similarly certain goods and services sold are for the specialised requirements of the buyers and suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system with regard to purchase of inventories and fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and services. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit. (v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that Section. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements referred to in (a) above and exceeding the value of Rs 5 lakhs with each party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time. As explained in more detail in paragraph (f) above of our audit report, no Central Government of India approval has been obtained by the Company in respect of some of these transactions. (vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. (vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (viii) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of the products manufactured/services rendered by the Company. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Investor Education and Protection Fund. There are no dues on account of Cess under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 since the date from which the aforesaid section comes into force has not yet been notified by the Central Government of India. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2009 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Custom duty and Excise duty which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. (x) The Company is registered for a period of less than five years and accordingly clause 4 (x) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its dues to any banks during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding dues to any financial institution or debentureholders during the year. (xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a chit fund /nidhi/ mutual benefit fund/ society. (xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. (xvi) The Company did not have any term loan outstanding during the year. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we are of the opinion that the funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long-term investment. (xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. (xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. for BSR & Co. Chartered Accountants Zubin Shekary Place: Bangalore Partner Date : 5 June 2009 Membership No. 48814