SOUTH ASIAN PETROCHEM LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
South Asian Petrochem Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of South Asian Petrochem
Limited, as at 31st March 2009, and the related Profit and Loss Account and
Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto, which
we have signed under reference to this report. These financial statements
are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is
to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of
The Companies Act, 1956 of India (the Act) and on the basis of such
checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate
and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in
the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of
the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act;
e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of
the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2009 from being appointed
as a director in terms of clause (g) of subsection (1) of Section 274 of
the Act;
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said financial statements together with the
notes thereon and attached thereto give in the prescribed manner the
information required by the Act and give a true and fair view in conformity
with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March 2009;
ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
Prabal Kr. Sarkar
Partner
Membership No.: 52340
For and on behalf of
Place: Kolkata Lovelock & Lewes
Date : 9th May 2009 Chartered Accountants
Annexure to Auditors Report
[Referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of even date to the
members of South Asian Petrochem Limited on the financial statements for
the year ended 31st March 2009]
1. a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the management every two
years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to such schedule physical
verification was carried out during the year and no material discrepancies
were found.
c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed off by the
Company during the year.
2. a) The inventory (excluding those in transit) have been physically
verified by the management during the year. Stock in transit have been
verified with relevant documents. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory
followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the
size of the Company and the nature of its business.
c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our
opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noted on physical verification of inventory as compared to
book records were not material.
3. The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Act. Consequently clause (iii)
(b) to (d), (f) and (g) of paragraph 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report)
Order, 2003 as amended by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment)
Order, 2004 are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, having regard to the explanation that certain items purchased are
of special nature for which suitable alternative sources do not exist for
obtaining comparative quotations, there is an adequate internal control
system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its
business for the purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of
goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books
and records of the Company, and according to the information and
explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have been
informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the
aforesaid internal control system.
5. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, particulars of contracts and arrangements referred to in
Section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be
maintained under that section.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements
and exceeding the value of Rupees Five Lacs in respect of any party during
the year, have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to
the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there
under.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
8. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of
cost records under clause (d) of subsection (1) of Section 209 of the Act
for any of the products of the Company.
9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is
generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including
provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state
insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty,
excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with
the appropriate authorities. Further, since the Central Government has
till date not prescribed the amount of cess payable under section 441A of
the Companies Act, 1956, we are not in a position to comment upon the
regularity or otherwise of the Company in depositing the same. There are no
arrear statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March 2009, for a period of
more than six months from the date they became payable.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax,
wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess which have not
been deposited on account of any dispute except an amount of
Rs.68,56,96,315, under the Central Excise Act, 1944 and an amount of
Rs.18,12,909, under the Service Tax Rules, 1994, in respect of which demand
cum showcause notices have been received by the Company.
10. The Company has no accumulated losses as at 31st March 2009 and it has
not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date or in
the immediately preceding financial year.
11. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the
information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in
repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank. The Company has no
debenture.
12. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund / nidhi
/ mutual benefit fund/societies are not applicable to the Company.
14. In our opinion, the Company is not a dealer or trader in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments.
15. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by
others from banks or financial institutions during the year.
16. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations
given to us, on an overall basis, the term loan has been applied for the
purposes for which it was obtained. Pending utilisation of a part of the
loan for the stated purpose, it is temporarily invested in fixed deposits
with bank to reduce the cost of capital.
17. On the basis of an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the
Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there are no funds raised on a short-term basis which have
been used for long-term investment.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Act during the year.
19. The Company has not issued any debenture and there are no debentures
outstanding at the year-end.
20. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of
such case by the management.
Prabal Kr. Sarkar
Partner
Membership No.: 52340
For and on behalf of
Place: Kolkata Lovelock & Lewes
Date : 9th May 2009 Chartered Accountants