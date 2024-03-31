TO MEMBERS OF

VARDHAN CAPITAL AND FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of VARDHAN CAPITAL AND FINANCE LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as ,the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ,the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

During the audit it is observed that the Company is facing liquidity issues due to which the Company has not paid statutory dues amounting to Rs. 2 crores (approx.) outstanding for more than six months. Further the Company is in the process of regularizing its returns with RBI with respect to NBFC Compliances and returns were not filed till the singing of our report. As per management representation the Company is facing temporary liquidity issue which will be resolved soon as all the loans, advances are good and recoverable in full and there no issue on going concern of the Company. There is no provision is required in the books which impacts financial results and financial position of the Company as on balance sheet date.

Our report is not modified to the extent in these matters.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate appropriateness of the accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (,the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in, Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion the Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous, the Company has not paid or provided any managerial remuneration;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position other than those mentioned in the notes to the accounts;

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

vi) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend for the previous year and the same is not in contravention with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies for payment of dividend.

vii) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

For and on behalf of M/s. J M T & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 104167W Sd/- Sanjay Pichholia Place : Mumbai Partner Dated: 17th May, 2024 Membership No. 122651 UDIN : 24122651BKBGIN8724

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements our report to the members of VARDHAN CAPITAL AND FINANCE LIMITED, (the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2024. We report that:

i. The Company does not have any Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets so clauses (i)

(a), (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable. Further according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No Proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. The company is in the business of Investments, finance & allied services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Hence, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. In respect of investment made or guarantee and security provided or loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted by the company to any company, firm, limited liability partnership or any other parties, according to the information and explanations given to us :

a. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. There are 5 (Five) parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates to whom the company has granted such loans and advances. The aggregate amount such loans and advances during the year is Rs. 135.51 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 960.04 Lakhs.

b. The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans and advances are prejudicial to the Companys interest due to liquidity issues in few of the Companies.

c. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. The receipt of principal and interest are not regular.

d. The advances on payable on demand.

e. No such loan or advance, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to same parties.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans payable on demand and without specifying the terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 the details of which is mentioned in Financial statement Note no. 03.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and the provisions of section 186 of the Act pertaining to investment and lending activities were not applicable to the Company since the Company is an NBFC. Accordingly, provisions of this Clause are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of the Section 148 of the Act has not been prescribed by the government.

vii. a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess and other statutory dues were outstanding except provision of tax towards TDS liability for Rs. 2.23 Crores and other tax liabilities Rs. 7500/-, as at 31-03-2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us no dues of income tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess that have not been deposited on account of any disputes except as disclosed in above para.

viii. As per information and explanation given to us, there are no unrecorded transactions which are surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank or government as on Balance sheet date.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company did not have any term loan outstanding during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (c) not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company did not raise any fund during the year and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (d) not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its Associates Company.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Associates Company

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share / fully or partially or optionally convertible debenture during the year and hence, the requirement to report under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officer or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no Whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into the transaction with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of the Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the aforesaid Order are not applicableto the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company has obtained registration as required under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has conducted the Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities by obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report under paragraph 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at balance sheet date as and when There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report under paragraph 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the company and hence, the requirement to report under paragraph 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Subsidiaries or associates or Joint venture the company is not required to prepare Consolidated

Financial statements and hence, the requirement to report under this clause is not applicable.

For and on behalf of M/s. J M T & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn No. 104167W Sd/- Sanjay Pichholia Place : Mumbai Partner Dated: 17th May, 2024 Membership No. 122651 UDIN : 24122651BKBGIN8724

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements our report to the members of VARDHAN CAPITAL AND FINANCE LIMITED, (the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited internal financial controls over financial reporting of VARDHAN CAPITAL AND FINANCE LIMITED (,the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment ofthe risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.