AUDITORS REPORT
VISHAL EXPORTS OVERSEAS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
VISHAL EXPORTS OVERSEAS LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of VISHAL EXPORTS OVERSEAS
LIMITED as at 30th September, 2009 and the related Profit and Loss Account
and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, which we have
signed under reference to this report (together referred to as financial
statement). These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
1. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation.
We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO) and
Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order 2004 issued by the Central
Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of The
Companies Act, 1956 of India and on the basis of such checks of the books
and records as we considered appropriate and according to the information
and explanations given to us during the course of audit, we set out in the
Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the
said Order to the extent applicable.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred in paragraph (2) above,
we report that:
a) We have obtained the information and explanations as provided by the
management, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were partly
adequate for the purpose of our audit;
b) In our opinion, proper Books of Accounts as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those Books
of the Company;
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this Report are in agreement with the Books of Account of the
Company;
d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report, except in some cases, generally
comply with the Accounting Standards, referred to in sub-section (3C) of
section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the extent applicable.
e) On the basis of representations made by the Directors of the Company and
taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, we report that
none of the Directors is disqualified as on 30th September, 2009 from being
appointed as a Director of the Company in terms of clause (g) of sub-
section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
f) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, subject to:
(i) Note No. 2 of Schedule 18 Notes on Accounts towards going concern.
(ii) Note No. 3 of Schedule 18 Notes on Accounts towards non provision of
interest on borrowing.
(iii) Note No. 4 of Schedule 18 Notes on Accounts towards non-reflection of
fixed Assets sold by the bank and non provision of depreciation on fixed
assets.
(iv) Note No. 6 of Schedule 18 Notes on Accounts the said accounts, read
together with significant Accounting Policies and Notes thereon give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required.
Subject to above,
i) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the Company
as at 30th September, 2009,
ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Loss for the year
ended on that date and;
iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the year
ended on that date.
For H.J. Parikh & Co,
Chartered Accountants
Place: Ahmedabad Himesh J. Parikh
Date : 29th January,2009 Proprietor
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
(Referred to in Paragraph (2) of our Report of even date):
(i) (a) The Company has maintained records showing particulars of fixed
assets.
(b) As informed by the company to us, some of the fixed assets which are in
possession of the Company have been physically verified by the Management
at reasonable intervals during the Period. In our opinion, the frequency of
physical verification of said fixed assets is reasonable having regard to
the size of the operations of the company. As informed to us, no material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) During the year under audit, we are informed by the management that the
fixed assets charged to the banks have been sold under Securitization Act
2002. We are also informed by the management that the said banks have not
provided details as regard the sale of such fixed assets. (Refer note No. 4
of Schedule 18 Notes on Accounts).
(d) Other than as referred above, the company has sold fixed assets of
Rs. NIL (P.Y. Rs.4579.84 lacs).and depreciation provided till the date of
sale of Rs. NIL Lac (P.Y. Rs.737.19 lacs) during the year under review.
(ii) As there are no inventories, this clause is not applicable.
(iii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation
given to us, the company had granted unsecured interest free loans to a
company covered under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum
amount of loans granted during the year was Rs. 290.37 Lacs (P.Y year
Rs.185.25 Lacs) and the year end balance of Loans granted to such parties
was Rs.290.37 (P.Y. Rs. 185.25 Lacs).
(b) As informed by the Company, loan granted to a Company is on interest
free basis hence we are of opinion that this clause is not applicable.
(c) As informed by the Company, loan granted to a Company is not having any
fixed repayment terms and hence we are of the opinion that this clause is
not applicable.
(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, there are no companies, firms etc. listed under Register maintained
a/5 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 where the overdue amount is more than
one Lac rupees.
(e) The Company has taken unsecured loan from a parties and companies
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies
Act,1956.The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs.4506.55 Lacs
(P.Y. Rs.4213.21 Lacs) and at the year end balance of loans taken from such
parties and companies was Rs.4506.55 Lacs (P.Y. Rs. 4213.21 Lacs).
(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which loans
have been taken from Company covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act,1956 are not, prima facie, prejudicial to
the interest of the Company.
(g) As informed by the Company, loan granted by parties and companies are
on interest free basis hence we are of opinion that this clause is not
applicable.
(h) As informed by the Company, loan granted by companies/parties are not
having any fixed repayment terms and hence we are of the opinion that this
clause is not applicable.
(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to
us, during the course of our audit there are adequate internal control
procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its
business. and for the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, we
have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weakness in such
internal controls.
(v) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the
contracts or arrangements generally entered into the register required to
be maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,1956 have been so
entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangement entered
in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,1956 are
reasonable except in case of some transactions which are technical in
nature for which prevailing market prices at the relevant time were not
available. We have relied on information and explanations made available to
us.
(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the
period covered by our audit report. To the best of our knowledge and
according to the information and explanations given to us, no order has
been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or
Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.
(vii) The company has no internal audit system during the year under
review.
(viii) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records
under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of generation
of electricity for Wind Power and in our opinion, the Company has been made
and maintained proper cost records in connection therewith.
(ix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company
is not regular in depositing with Appropriate Authorities undisputed
statutory dues including Income Tax, Wealth Tax Provident fund, Employees
State Insurance, Sales tax, Excise-duty, Custom Duty and other material
statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were
no undisputed amounts payable in respect of dues as referred to (ix) (a)
above, which were outstanding as on 30th September, 2009 for a period of
more than six months from the date they became payable except the
following:
Fringe Benefit Tax Rs.2.05 Lac.
(c) According to information and explanations given to us, details of dues
of Income Tax, Sales Tax, and custom Duty which have not been deposited on
account of any dispute is given below:
Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amt. (Rs. In lacs) Forum where
dispute is
pending
Gujarat Sales Sales Tax dues 71.90 Sales Tax Tribunal
Tax Act 1969 of
earlier years
Gujarat Sales Sales Tax dues 5.37 Sales Tax Tribunal
Tax Act 1969 of
Earlier years
(Interest &
Penalty)
Custom and Valuation and 50.50 Custom Authorities
Excise Act other aspects
1944
(x) The company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial Period
and has incurred cash losses in the financial Period under report.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has defaulted during the Period, in repayment of dues in
respect of Term Loan to financial institution and/or bank(s) and has been
designated as Non Performing Assets. During the period under review the
Companys working capital borrowings have been designated as non performing
assets.
(xii) In our opinion the company has not granted any loans and advances on
the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other
securities.
(xiii) The company is not a chitfund, nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society
and therefore the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order,2003 are not applicable to the company.
(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company does not deal or trade in shares, securities or debentures. Proper
records have been maintained of the transactions and contracts in respect
of the investments made by the Company. The investments are held by the
Company in its own name.
(xv) The Company has given certain guarantees on behalf of its group &
associate companies as mentioned in Notes on Accounts no. 17 of schedule 18
Notes on Accounts, to the financial statements. In our opinion based on the
information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the
guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, no Term Loans is raised during the Period.
(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, and according to Cash flow statement, on an overall
examinations of the Balance Sheet of the Company we report that funds
raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term investment and
vice-versa.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 during the Period.
(xix) The Company has not issued any secured debentures during the period
covered by the report. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4 (xix) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2003 are not applicable to the company.
(xx) During the period covered by our audit report, the Company has not
raised any money by public issue.
(xxi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has
been noticed or reported during the course of our audit for the year ended
30th September 2009.
