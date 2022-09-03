3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2022. The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise. The management of the company is presenting herein the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

Overview:

During the financial year under review the revenue from operations has decreased to Rs. 6,71,230/-from Rs. 7,65,43,290/-

Global Economic Outlook:

The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Advertising and Market Research and trading of media related products to yield greater revenue for its stakeholders. The Company is planning to expand and diversify the operational activities in the upcoming years in order to generate higher revenues.

Risk and Concerns:

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks that threaten the existence of a company like Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Strategic Risk, Regulation Risk etc. Your Company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk & returns. There is the risk of loss from inadequate or failed systems, processes or procedures. Your company has in place suitable mechanisms to effectively reduce such risks. All these risks are continuously analyzed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

An Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has been constituted as per provisions of Section 292A of the Companies Act, 1956 and corporate governance requirements specified by Listing Agreements with the Stock Exchanges. The Internal Audit Function is looked after internally by the finance and accounts department, and reviewed by the audit committee and the management at the regular intervals. The Internal Auditors Reports dealing with Internal Control Systems are considered by the Audit Committee and appropriate actions are taken, whichever necessary.

Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations:

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Act, Indian Generally Accepted Principles (Indian GAAP) and the Accounting Standards as prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Management believes that it has been objective and prudent in making estimates and judgments relating to the Financial Statements and confirms that these Financial Statements are a true and fair representation of the Companys Operations for the period under review.

Development on Human Resource Front:

Our human resources are critical to our success and carrying forward our mission. With their sustained, determined and able work efforts we were able to cruise smoothly through the hard time of the economic volatility and rapidly changing market conditions. The requirement of the markets given the economic scenario has made this even more challenging. Attracting newer talent with the drive, training and upgrading existing skill sets and getting all to move in a unified direction will definitely be task in the company.

Plans to execute the mandate on this count are already underway and we should see it impacting the results from the third quarter of the next financial year.

By creating conducive environment for career growth, company is trying to achieve the maximum utilization of employees skills in the most possible way.

There is need and the company is focused on retaining and bringing in talent keeping in mind the ambitious plans despite the market and industry scenario. The company also believes in recognizing and rewarding employees to boost their morale and enable to achieve their maximum potential. The need to have a change in the management style of the company is one of the key focus areas this year.

Industrial Relations:

Industrial Relations throughout the year continued to remain very cordial and satisfactory.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives exceptions or predications may be forwards looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Several factors could make significant difference to the companys operation. These include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, Government regulations and taxation, natural calamities etc. over which the company does not have any control.

By Order of the Board of Directors

3rd Rock Multimedia Limited

Sd/-

Siddharth Yashwant Waghmare

Director

(DIN: 08721609)

Place: Mumbai

Date: 03/09/2022