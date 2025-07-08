iifl-logo
iifl-logo

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:20 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.16%

Non-Promoter- 76.83%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

22.52

22.52

22.52

22.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.27

-10.59

2.24

2.22

Net Worth

0.25

11.93

24.76

24.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7.65

69.98

15.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.06

364.16

Raw materials

-7.08

-67.32

-14.32

As % of sales

92.59

96.19

94.97

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.25

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.02

0.58

0.11

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.3

-0.36

Tax paid

0

-0.15

-0.03

Working capital

0.01

-2.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.06

364.16

Op profit growth

-69.63

82.1

EBIT growth

-96.35

398.45

Net profit growth

-96.35

398.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Navinchandra Punmachand Shah

Independent Director

Satishchandra Dattatray Amberkar

Independent Director

Arun Waydande Phulchand

Independent Director

Archana Prashant Alat

Managing Director

Siddharth Yashawant Waghamare

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Saha

Company Secretary

Riti Ajmera

Registered Office

Block No.2 Sukh Shanti Plot.65,

Juhu Scheme Vile Parle (W),

Maharashtra - 400069

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: 3rdrockmultimedialtd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd share price today?

The 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd?

3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.