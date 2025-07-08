Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
22.52
22.52
22.52
22.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.27
-10.59
2.24
2.22
Net Worth
0.25
11.93
24.76
24.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.65
69.98
15.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.06
364.16
Raw materials
-7.08
-67.32
-14.32
As % of sales
92.59
96.19
94.97
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.25
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0.58
0.11
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.36
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.03
Working capital
0.01
-2.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.06
364.16
Op profit growth
-69.63
82.1
EBIT growth
-96.35
398.45
Net profit growth
-96.35
398.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Navinchandra Punmachand Shah
Independent Director
Satishchandra Dattatray Amberkar
Independent Director
Arun Waydande Phulchand
Independent Director
Archana Prashant Alat
Managing Director
Siddharth Yashawant Waghamare
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Saha
Company Secretary
Riti Ajmera
Block No.2 Sukh Shanti Plot.65,
Juhu Scheme Vile Parle (W),
Maharashtra - 400069
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: 3rdrockmultimedialtd@gmail.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by 3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.