|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|3rd Rock Multimedia Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. 3rd Rock Multimedia Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) 3rd Rock Multimedia Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
