|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.65
69.98
15.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.06
364.16
Raw materials
-7.08
-67.32
-14.32
As % of sales
92.59
96.19
94.97
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.25
-0.11
As % of sales
1.53
0.36
0.73
Other costs
-0.18
-1.52
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.35
2.17
1.06
Operating profit
0.26
0.88
0.48
OPM
3.51
1.26
3.22
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.36
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.02
0.58
0.11
Taxes
0
-0.15
-0.03
Tax rate
-25.75
-25.75
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.43
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.43
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-96.35
398.45
NPM
0.2
0.61
0.57
