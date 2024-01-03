3rd Rock Multimedia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.02
0.58
0.11
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.3
-0.36
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.03
Working capital
0.01
-2.55
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
-2.41
Capital expenditure
-0.92
-0.39
Free cash flow
-1.13
-2.8
Equity raised
4.44
3.57
Investing
1.36
1.71
Financing
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.67
2.47
