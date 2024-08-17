A & M Febcon Ltd Summary

A & M Febcon Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm with the name and style of Messrs.A & M MARKETING pursuant to a partnership deed dated August 31, 2011 between Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) and Mrs. Ila Ben Vishnubhai Parekh. The firm was registered on May 1, 2013 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad Division, Ahmedabad under Registration No. GUJ/AMG/18822. By and under a partnership deed dated September 5, 2011, Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) retired from the partnershipand Mr. Ashokbhai Ladhubhai Shethiya was admitted as a new partner. Thereafter, by and under a partnership deed dated March 8, 2013 the name of the firm was changed to Messrs. A & M FEBCON and five new partners,namely Mr. Purveshbhai Vishnubhai Parikh, Mrs. Zalakben Purveshbhai Parikh, Mr. Vishnubhai Sunderlal Parikh, Mr. Mehul Kumar Prahladbhai Patel and Mr. Amitbhai Versibhai Desai were admitted to the partnership. M/s. A & M FEBCON was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a private limited company with the name of A & M FEBCON PRIVATE LIMITED on 18th June 2013. Further, it was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company with the name A & M Febcon Limited on 15th March 2017. A & M Febcon is basically engaged in the services of engineering which is applied to the planning, designing and control of industrial operations and in the business of Industrial equipment and metal fabrication. Industrial equipment fabrication is the most complex out of the three i.e. structural, commercial and industrial which is used primarily to develop industrial machinery. Its equipments and machineries are manufactured through industrial fabrication that include boilers, storage tanks, heat exchangers, columns, and towers etc, collectively called as process plant equipments. These process plant equipments are widely used in petrochemical plants, oil and gas refinery, metal industry, cement plants, pulp & paper manufacturing plants etc. The company is founded by Mrs. Zalakben P. Parikh and Mrs. Renukaben R. Shah who have been associated with the business since inception and have been instrumental in the growth of the company.