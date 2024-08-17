SectorEngineering
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.22
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.81
9.15
9.15
3.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.25
3.91
3.89
2.73
Net Worth
13.06
13.06
13.04
6.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.77
3.5
10.01
8.27
yoy growth (%)
207.43
-64.98
21.03
58.33
Raw materials
-10.28
-3.5
-8.21
-7.44
As % of sales
95.41
100
82.09
90.03
Employee costs
0
0
-0.45
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0.66
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
-0.01
Working capital
-6.22
6.34
5.42
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
207.43
-64.98
21.03
58.33
Op profit growth
0
-100
185.69
161.96
EBIT growth
5,066.92
-99.08
193.21
191.39
Net profit growth
-64.68
-98.98
1,037.46
-5.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varun Jigneshkumar Shah
Director
Renukaben Rameshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Amitbhai Pravinbhai Kadiya
Executive Director
Tejas H Patel
Additional Director
Abhishek Lodha
Addtnl Independent Director
Avani Koshti
Addtnl Independent Director
Misbahuzma Shaikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by A & M Febcon Ltd
Summary
A & M Febcon Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm with the name and style of Messrs.A & M MARKETING pursuant to a partnership deed dated August 31, 2011 between Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) and Mrs. Ila Ben Vishnubhai Parekh. The firm was registered on May 1, 2013 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad Division, Ahmedabad under Registration No. GUJ/AMG/18822. By and under a partnership deed dated September 5, 2011, Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) retired from the partnershipand Mr. Ashokbhai Ladhubhai Shethiya was admitted as a new partner. Thereafter, by and under a partnership deed dated March 8, 2013 the name of the firm was changed to Messrs. A & M FEBCON and five new partners,namely Mr. Purveshbhai Vishnubhai Parikh, Mrs. Zalakben Purveshbhai Parikh, Mr. Vishnubhai Sunderlal Parikh, Mr. Mehul Kumar Prahladbhai Patel and Mr. Amitbhai Versibhai Desai were admitted to the partnership. M/s. A & M FEBCON was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a private limited company with the name of A & M FEBCON PRIVATE LIMITED on 18th June 2013. Further, it was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company with the name A & M Febcon Limited on 15th March 2017. A & M Febcon is basically engaged in the services of engineering which is applied to the planning, designing and control of industrial operations and in the business of Industrial equipment and metal fabricatio
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.