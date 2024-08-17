iifl-logo-icon 1
A & M Febcon Ltd Share Price

0.95
(4.40%)
Sep 5, 2022|03:24:03 PM

A & M Febcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

A & M Febcon Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

A & M Febcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

A & M Febcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.24%

Non-Promoter- 84.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A & M Febcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.81

9.15

9.15

3.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.25

3.91

3.89

2.73

Net Worth

13.06

13.06

13.04

6.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.77

3.5

10.01

8.27

yoy growth (%)

207.43

-64.98

21.03

58.33

Raw materials

-10.28

-3.5

-8.21

-7.44

As % of sales

95.41

100

82.09

90.03

Employee costs

0

0

-0.45

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0.66

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

-0.01

Working capital

-6.22

6.34

5.42

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

207.43

-64.98

21.03

58.33

Op profit growth

0

-100

185.69

161.96

EBIT growth

5,066.92

-99.08

193.21

191.39

Net profit growth

-64.68

-98.98

1,037.46

-5.78

No Record Found

A & M Febcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT A & M Febcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varun Jigneshkumar Shah

Director

Renukaben Rameshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Amitbhai Pravinbhai Kadiya

Executive Director

Tejas H Patel

Additional Director

Abhishek Lodha

Addtnl Independent Director

Avani Koshti

Addtnl Independent Director

Misbahuzma Shaikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A & M Febcon Ltd

Summary

A & M Febcon Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm with the name and style of Messrs.A & M MARKETING pursuant to a partnership deed dated August 31, 2011 between Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) and Mrs. Ila Ben Vishnubhai Parekh. The firm was registered on May 1, 2013 under the provisions of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, with Registrar of Firms, Ahmedabad Division, Ahmedabad under Registration No. GUJ/AMG/18822. By and under a partnership deed dated September 5, 2011, Mr. Pratish Chimanlal Shah (HUF) retired from the partnershipand Mr. Ashokbhai Ladhubhai Shethiya was admitted as a new partner. Thereafter, by and under a partnership deed dated March 8, 2013 the name of the firm was changed to Messrs. A & M FEBCON and five new partners,namely Mr. Purveshbhai Vishnubhai Parikh, Mrs. Zalakben Purveshbhai Parikh, Mr. Vishnubhai Sunderlal Parikh, Mr. Mehul Kumar Prahladbhai Patel and Mr. Amitbhai Versibhai Desai were admitted to the partnership. M/s. A & M FEBCON was thereafter converted from a partnership firm to a private limited company with the name of A & M FEBCON PRIVATE LIMITED on 18th June 2013. Further, it was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company with the name A & M Febcon Limited on 15th March 2017. A & M Febcon is basically engaged in the services of engineering which is applied to the planning, designing and control of industrial operations and in the business of Industrial equipment and metal fabricatio
