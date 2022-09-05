iifl-logo-icon 1
A & M Febcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.95
(4.40%)
Sep 5, 2022|03:24:03 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0.66

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

-0.01

Working capital

-6.22

6.34

5.42

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

-6.21

6.34

5.8

0.15

Capital expenditure

0

0

2.89

-0.07

Free cash flow

-6.21

6.34

8.69

0.08

Equity raised

7.79

12.13

5.07

0.07

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.35

2.13

7.92

4.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.93

20.61

21.69

4.68

No Record Found

