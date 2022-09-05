A & M Febcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0.66
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
-0.01
Working capital
-6.22
6.34
5.42
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-6.21
6.34
5.8
0.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
2.89
-0.07
Free cash flow
-6.21
6.34
8.69
0.08
Equity raised
7.79
12.13
5.07
0.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.35
2.13
7.92
4.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.93
20.61
21.69
4.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.