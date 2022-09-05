iifl-logo-icon 1
A & M Febcon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.95
(4.40%)
Sep 5, 2022|03:24:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

10.77

3.5

10.01

8.27

yoy growth (%)

207.43

-64.98

21.03

58.33

Raw materials

-10.28

-3.5

-8.21

-7.44

As % of sales

95.41

100

82.09

90.03

Employee costs

0

0

-0.45

-0.34

As % of sales

0.05

0

4.58

4.14

Other costs

-0.02

0

-0.2

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.27

0

2.01

1.02

Operating profit

0.45

0

1.13

0.39

OPM

4.25

0

11.31

4.79

Depreciation

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.5

0

-0.41

-0.31

Other income

0.04

0

9.06

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0.66

0.05

Taxes

0

0

-0.21

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

-32.9

-20.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.44

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0.01

0

Net profit

0

0

0.46

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-64.68

-98.98

1,037.46

-5.78

NPM

0.01

0.13

4.62

0.49

