|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
10.77
3.5
10.01
8.27
yoy growth (%)
207.43
-64.98
21.03
58.33
Raw materials
-10.28
-3.5
-8.21
-7.44
As % of sales
95.41
100
82.09
90.03
Employee costs
0
0
-0.45
-0.34
As % of sales
0.05
0
4.58
4.14
Other costs
-0.02
0
-0.2
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.27
0
2.01
1.02
Operating profit
0.45
0
1.13
0.39
OPM
4.25
0
11.31
4.79
Depreciation
0
0
-0.05
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.5
0
-0.41
-0.31
Other income
0.04
0
9.06
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0.66
0.05
Taxes
0
0
-0.21
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
-32.9
-20.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.44
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0.01
0
Net profit
0
0
0.46
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-64.68
-98.98
1,037.46
-5.78
NPM
0.01
0.13
4.62
0.49
