ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
ABL BIOTECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
ABL BIOTECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
1) We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of ABL BIOTECHNOLOGIES
LIMITED as at 31st March 2012 and also the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2) We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes (a) examining, on a
test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements (b) assessing the accounting principles used in the
preparation of financial statements (c) assessing significant estimates
made by management in the preparation of financial statements and (d)
evaluating the overall financial statement preparation. We believe that our
audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 and
Companies (Auditors Report) amendment order, 2004, issued by the Central
Government of India in terms of section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956,
we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above we report that:
a. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which, to the
best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of, audit.
b. In our opinion, the Company has kept proper books of accounts as
required by law so far, as appears from our examination of those books.
c. The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.
d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and the Cash
Flow Statement, comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Sub-
section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
e. Based on the verification of documents, one of the director is
disqualified as on 31st March, 2012 from being appointed as directors in
terms of Clause (g) of Sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956;
f. We draw attention to the following notes on accounts in schedule 20
i) Note No. 16 The company has given corporate guarantee to Axis Bank and
M/s. Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited for Rs. 1.91 Crore and 2.61 Crore
respectively.
g. The company is irregular in paying undisputed statutory dues.
h. Balance of Creditors, Debtors, Loans & Advances and Bank Balances are
subject to confirmation, including the amount due from M/s. Samudra towards
Royalty receivable, Technology Sale Income Receivable, Loan others and
Trade Advance.
i. Subject to point e, f, g and h above, In our opinion, and to the best of
our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said
accounts give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India:
i. In the case of Balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March,2012 and
ii. In the case of Profit and loss Account, of the Loss for the year ended
31st March 2012.
iii. In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For and on behalf of
PRATAP KARAN PAUL & CO.,
Chartered Accountants,
Firm Registration No. 002777S
Pratapkaran Paul
Date : 3rd September, 2012 Partner.
Place: Chennai Membership No:023810
Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of Auditors Report to the Members of
M/S. ABL BIOTECHNOLOGIES LIMITED on the accounts for the year ended 31st
March 2012.
In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and
records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our
knowledge and belief, we state as under:
1) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. As
explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the
management at a reasonable interval during the year. According to the
information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were
noticed on such verification. The company has written off considerable
amount of fixed assets, however as per information and explanation provided
by management, which will not affect its status as going concern.
2) The stocks of inventory have been physically verified during the year by
the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the procedure of
physical verification of the Inventory followed by the management are, in
our opinion reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company
and nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of
Inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of stocks as
compared to book records were not material, however, the same have been
properly dealt with in the books of accounts.
3) a) In our opinion, the company has granted Rs. 38,39,061/- to M/s.
Samudra Biopharma Private Limited covered in the Register maintained under
section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) In our opinion, loan of Rs.2,30,45,724/- taken by the Company from its
Director covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of
loans taken by the company are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest
of the company. The principal amount is still due as on date.
4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, for purchase of
Inventory, Fixed Assets and for the sale of goods. In our opinion, there is
no continuing failure to correct major weakness in internal control
systems.
5) (a) In our opinion, the particulars of contracts and arrangements
referred to in Section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register
required to be maintained under that section; and
* In our opinion, each of these transactions made in pursuance of such
contracts or arrangements have been made at prices which are reasonable
having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
6) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the provisions of
Sections 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies
(Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 1975.
7) The Company does have an internal audit system commensurate with its
size and nature of its business.
8) The company has not maintained cost records pursuant to the Companies
(Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government
under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.
9) The company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues
including Provident Fund, TDS, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax,
Sales Tax, Excise Duty and cess with the appropriate authorities.
Details of amount due exceeding 6 months
1. Provident Fund - Rs. 23,69,934
2. Tax Deducted at Source - Rs. 49,37,153
3. Fringe Benefit Tax - Rs. 7,08,264
4. Income Tax - Rs. 37,48,830
5. Professional Tax - Rs. 2,69,198
6. Employees State Insurance - Rs. Rs. 77,055
10) The company has reported accumulated losses to be carried forward and
it has also incurred cash losses in the financial year under report.
11) The company has defaulted in repayment of dues to financial
institutions and Banks. Details of them are
Short term loan from Axis Bank - Rs. 1,09,46,880/-
Government Soft Loan - Rs. 6,84,92,785/-
12) As explained to us, the company has not granted loans and advances on
the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other
securities.
13) The company is not a chit fund, nidhi or mutual benefit fund/society.
14) The company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures
and other investments.
15) The company has given guarantee for loans taken by M/s. Samudra
Biopharma Private Limited from Axis bank and M/s. Shantha Biotechnics
Private Limited for Rs. 1,91,20,000 and Rs. 2,61,03,200 respectively.
16) Term loans are applied for the purpose of which they were obtained.
17) The funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for long term
investment.
18) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under section 301
of the Act.
19) The company has not issued debentures during the year.
20) The company has not raised any money through a public Issue during the
year.
21) During the checks carried out by us, any fraud on or by the company has
not been noticed
For and on behalf of
PRATAP KARAN PAUL & CO.,
Chartered Accountants,
Firm Registration No. 002777S
Pratapkaran Paul
Date : 3rd September, 2012 Partner.
Place: Chennai Membership No:023810