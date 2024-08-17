Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹0.81
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.36
10.54
11.13
32.01
Net Worth
18.56
18.74
19.33
40.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
168.76
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.59
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
-78.11
EBIT growth
-70.28
Net profit growth
-70.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K O Isaac
Director
G Subramanian
Director
V M Sankaran Nampoothiri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd
Summary
ABL Bio Technologies Limited (ABL) is an India-based biotechnology company. The Company operates in three segments: formulation, research and development and the Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) project. The Company focuses on discovery, collection of microbes, establishment of compound libraries, discovery of drug and nutrition targets and conducting research and converting the strains/compounds in to deliverable active pharmaceutical products. ABL Biotechnologies was incorporated in the year 1992. ABL is engagaed in identification and commercial extraction of bio-chemicals, predominantly from microbes, that are used as nutritional, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial intermediates.Companys R&D unit is located at Vishakapatnam that has been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.Companys microbial metabolites laboratory located at Chennai is focused on evaluating new sources of biochemicals from marine organisms.Company has collaborated with institutions such as the National Facility for Marine Cyanobacteria, Bharathidasan University, Trichy, the National Institute of Oceanography, The Madras University and the Dr.A.L.M Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Madras to introduce joint development programmes of advanced research in India.Company has taken various initiatives such as sale or licensing of technologies, development of biochemical intermediates, conducting research on aquatic
