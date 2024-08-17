iifl-logo-icon 1
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.81
(3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

0.81

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:18 AM
Jun-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.59%

Non-Promoter- 10.90%

Institutions: 10.89%

Non-Institutions: 88.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.36

10.54

11.13

32.01

Net Worth

18.56

18.74

19.33

40.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

168.76

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.59

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

-78.11

EBIT growth

-70.28

Net profit growth

-70.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.01

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K O Isaac

Director

G Subramanian

Director

V M Sankaran Nampoothiri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd

Summary

ABL Bio Technologies Limited (ABL) is an India-based biotechnology company. The Company operates in three segments: formulation, research and development and the Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) project. The Company focuses on discovery, collection of microbes, establishment of compound libraries, discovery of drug and nutrition targets and conducting research and converting the strains/compounds in to deliverable active pharmaceutical products. ABL Biotechnologies was incorporated in the year 1992. ABL is engagaed in identification and commercial extraction of bio-chemicals, predominantly from microbes, that are used as nutritional, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial intermediates.Companys R&D unit is located at Vishakapatnam that has been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.Companys microbial metabolites laboratory located at Chennai is focused on evaluating new sources of biochemicals from marine organisms.Company has collaborated with institutions such as the National Facility for Marine Cyanobacteria, Bharathidasan University, Trichy, the National Institute of Oceanography, The Madras University and the Dr.A.L.M Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Madras to introduce joint development programmes of advanced research in India.Company has taken various initiatives such as sale or licensing of technologies, development of biochemical intermediates, conducting research on aquatic
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

