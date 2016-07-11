Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
-78.11
EBIT growth
-70.28
Net profit growth
-70.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-1,266.03
EBIT margin
0
-1,423.24
Net profit margin
0
-1,424.98
RoCE
-0.49
RoNW
-0.24
RoA
-0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.3
-0.81
Book value per share
22.63
22.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-16.33
-10.84
P/B
0.21
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
-190.95
-45.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-29,972.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
114.13
818.16
Net debt / equity
0.91
0.89
Net debt / op. profit
-145.67
-31.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-168.76
Employee costs
0
-302.48
Other costs
0
-894.78
