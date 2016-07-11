iifl-logo-icon 1
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0.81
(3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

-78.11

EBIT growth

-70.28

Net profit growth

-70.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-1,266.03

EBIT margin

0

-1,423.24

Net profit margin

0

-1,424.98

RoCE

-0.49

RoNW

-0.24

RoA

-0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.3

-0.81

Book value per share

22.63

22.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-16.33

-10.84

P/B

0.21

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

-190.95

-45.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-29,972.23

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

114.13

818.16

Net debt / equity

0.91

0.89

Net debt / op. profit

-145.67

-31.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-168.76

Employee costs

0

-302.48

Other costs

0

-894.78

