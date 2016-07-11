Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
168.76
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
As % of sales
0
302.48
Other costs
-0.1
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
894.78
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.53
OPM
0
-1,266.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.59
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.17
-0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-0.17
-0.59
yoy growth (%)
-70.06
NPM
0
-1,424.98
