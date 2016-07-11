iifl-logo-icon 1
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.81
(3.85%)
Jul 11, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.36

10.54

11.13

32.01

Net Worth

18.56

18.74

19.33

40.21

Minority Interest

Debt

17.1

16.96

16.66

16.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

35.66

35.7

35.99

56.8

Fixed Assets

34.79

34.86

35.1

15.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.31

1.3

1.3

1.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.58

-0.59

-0.55

10.43

Inventories

0

0

0.07

2.99

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.32

0.27

7.16

Debtor Days

0

2,779.86

Other Current Assets

8.53

8.61

8.71

9.16

Sundry Creditors

-9.43

-9.53

-8.86

-8.38

Creditor Days

0

82,787.71

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.74

-0.5

Cash

0.14

0.14

0.14

30.03

Total Assets

35.66

35.7

35.99

56.8

