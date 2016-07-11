ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.36
10.54
11.13
32.01
Net Worth
18.56
18.74
19.33
40.21
Minority Interest
Debt
17.1
16.96
16.66
16.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.66
35.7
35.99
56.8
Fixed Assets
34.79
34.86
35.1
15.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
1.3
1.3
1.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.58
-0.59
-0.55
10.43
Inventories
0
0
0.07
2.99
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.32
0.27
7.16
Debtor Days
0
2,779.86
Other Current Assets
8.53
8.61
8.71
9.16
Sundry Creditors
-9.43
-9.53
-8.86
-8.38
Creditor Days
0
82,787.71
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.74
-0.5
Cash
0.14
0.14
0.14
30.03
Total Assets
35.66
35.7
35.99
56.8
