ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ABL BIOTECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industries Structure, Development and outlook
Indian Pharmaceutical industry is the worlds second largest by volume and
likely to lead the countrys manufacturing sector. Indias Bio - tech
industry clocked a 17% growth in the fiscal 2009 -10. Association of
Biotechnology-led Enterprises (ABLE) estimates the industry to grow to $ 5
billion in revenue in near future. Indian Bio-tech market is dominated by
Bio-pharmaceuticals which registered a growth of 30% in 2009 - 10 and
contributed 60% of the industrys growth. Out look of the industry is
prospective but there are challenges to be faced by the industry.
Your company being primarily a technology development company is in the
process of re- structuring its business model to focus on converting
technologies and marketing them to industry. Thus the years ahead will be
focused at completing development of selected projects and working on out
licensing them to industry.
Financial performance
As mentioned earlier in the report that the company as a strategy is
currently not pursuing the formulation segment of the business. Hence there
was no sale recorded during the year. Company incurred a loss of Rs. 17.92
lakh on account of fixed expenses during the year under review.
Internal control system and adequacy
The system of internal control has been established to provide reasonable
assurance of safeguarding assets, maintenance of proper accounting records
in compliance with applicable Laws and Regulations to ensure reliability of
financial statements and reports. The Statutory Auditors and the Audit
Committee review all financial statements and ensure adequacy of internal
control systems.
Risks Management
Risk evaluation and management of risk is an ongoing process in the
company.
Human Resources
Since your Company is in the Biotechnology Industry, the criticality of
talented man-power and their retention needs no emphasis. Your company is
in the process of working out a comprehensive plan to attract, motivate and
retain highly skilled and technically competent man-power.
Cautionary Statement
Statements in the Management discussion and analysis describing the
companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys
operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and prices
conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the company
operates/ going to operate, changes in government regulations, tax laws and
other statutes and other incidental factors.