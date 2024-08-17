ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Summary

ABL Bio Technologies Limited (ABL) is an India-based biotechnology company. The Company operates in three segments: formulation, research and development and the Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) project. The Company focuses on discovery, collection of microbes, establishment of compound libraries, discovery of drug and nutrition targets and conducting research and converting the strains/compounds in to deliverable active pharmaceutical products. ABL Biotechnologies was incorporated in the year 1992. ABL is engagaed in identification and commercial extraction of bio-chemicals, predominantly from microbes, that are used as nutritional, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial intermediates.Companys R&D unit is located at Vishakapatnam that has been recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.Companys microbial metabolites laboratory located at Chennai is focused on evaluating new sources of biochemicals from marine organisms.Company has collaborated with institutions such as the National Facility for Marine Cyanobacteria, Bharathidasan University, Trichy, the National Institute of Oceanography, The Madras University and the Dr.A.L.M Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Madras to introduce joint development programmes of advanced research in India.Company has taken various initiatives such as sale or licensing of technologies, development of biochemical intermediates, conducting research on aquatic biotechnology, product development for therapeutics industry and undertaking contract research. Under contract research company manufactures finished formulations in various formats including soft and hard gelatine capsules, tablets, liquid orals and topical ointments, for various disease states.ABL has been conducting research on polysaccharides, essential fatty acids, natural pigments, tracers and tags with considerable success. Presently company is focus on developing pharmaceuticals products catering various areas like anti-bacterials and anti-virals, enzymes, bio-molecular materials, bio-monitors and diagnostics, bio-pesticides, bioremediation and aquaculture.As of March 31, 2010, the Company is conducting research on multiple Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).