To,

The Members of Accentia Technologies Limited

1. Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ACCENTIA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (‘the Company’), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management of the Company is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amount and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

4. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

5. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement of the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order.

(ii) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in Paragraph 5(i) above, as required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that;

a. we have obtained all the information and explanation which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Lossand Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt herewith comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 211 (3C) of the Companies Act, 1956;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the Directors and taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified, as at the balance sheet date, from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 274 (1) (g) of the Companies Act, 1956;

f. Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

For DMKH & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. – 116886W CA. Durgesh Kabra Place : Navi Mumbai Partner Date : November 25, 2014 Membership No. : 044075

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of our report dated 25/11/2014, to the members of ACCENTIA TECHNOLOGIES LTD

I. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets on the basis of information available.

(b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. There is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us no substantial part of fixed asset has been disposed off by the company during the year and the going concern status of the company is not affected.

II. This clause is not applicable to the Company.

III. (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to four subsidiaries covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year and year end balance of such loans were Rs. 2,158.75 lakhs.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for the loans mentioned in para (iii) (a) above, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) Since the loans mentioned in para (iii) (a) above are without any fixed repayment schedule, the question of examining the regularity of repayment of the Principal amount and interest thereon, does not arise.

(d) For the same reasons given in para (iii) (c) above, the question of examining the over due amount and commenting on the reasonableness of the steps taken by the Company for the recovery of such loans does not arise.

(e) The Company has not taken loans from party covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, hence para (f) to (g) of the clause 4 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records of the company, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control procedures.

V. (a) In respect of transactions covered under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, there are no such transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements that needed to be entered into in the register maintained undersection 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, hence para (b) of the clause 4 (v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

VI. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and consequently the provision of section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

VII. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of business.

VII. We have been informed that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the central government under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.

IX (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, wealth tax,customs duty, excise duty, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us no undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, excise duty, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable were in arrears as at 31.03.2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, wealth tax, service tax, excise duty and cess which has been deposited on account of any dispute except the below.

X. The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the year. The company has not incurred any cash losses for the year under review and immediately preceding such current year.

XI. According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to Financial Institution and Banks.

XII. We are informed that the company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and the securities. Accordingly the provisions of the clause 4 (xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

XIII. The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Accordingly the provisions of the clause4 (xiii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

XIV. According to the information and explanation given to us the company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debenture and other investments.

XV. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

XVI. According to the information and explanation given and based on the documents and records produced, on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

XVII. According to the information and explanations provided to us and an overall examination of the balance sheet and the cash flow statement of the Company, in our opinion no funds raised on short term have been used for long term investment.

XVIII. According to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment of equity shares during the current year.

XIX. According to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the Company has not issued any debentures till date.

XX. According to the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way of public issues. Accordingly the provisions of the clause 4 (xx) of the order are not applicable to the company.

XXI. Based upon the Audit procedures performed and information and explanation given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.