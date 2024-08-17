iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accentia Technologies Ltd Share Price

3.11
(4.71%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Accentia Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3.11

Prev. Close

2.97

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

3.11

Day's Low

3.11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

96.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Accentia Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Accentia Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Accentia Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.90%

Non-Promoter- 1.31%

Institutions: 1.30%

Non-Institutions: 82.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Accentia Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

17.02

17.02

17.89

29.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

159.99

177.54

193.17

168.22

Net Worth

177.01

194.56

211.06

197.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

5.77

39.05

182.17

126.29

yoy growth (%)

-85.2

-78.56

44.24

18.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.41

-18.09

-96.21

-74.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-21.14

-16.22

18.32

9.24

Depreciation

-17.04

-17.77

-16.78

-7.99

Tax paid

3.59

0.59

-6.09

-1.46

Working capital

0.1

-35.86

-12.38

-12.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.2

-78.56

44.24

18.14

Op profit growth

-53.52

-83.29

91.93

-32.78

EBIT growth

26.09

-148.04

75.83

-48.89

Net profit growth

12.26

-227.75

57.14

-58.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

11.07

29.54

112.37

311.04

260.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.07

29.54

112.37

311.04

260.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.06

0.23

0.31

0.52

View Annually Results

Accentia Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Accentia Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

SOORAJ C K

Managing Director

PRADEEP VISWAMBHARANSUSEELA

Director

SHREEDHAR MUKUND PARANDE

Director

KEZER ABBAS KHARAWALA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accentia Technologies Ltd

Summary

Accentia Technologies Limited is a diversified knowledge process outsourcing company, operating from multiple locations in India, United States of America, United Kingdom and the Middle East. The Company is engaged in healthcare receivable management business. The Company has ventured into legal process outsourcing, data process outsourcing and software services delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1991.The Company provides healthcare receivables cycle management (HRCM) services, such as medical transcription, medical coding, billing and receivables management. Medical transcription is an information technology (IT)-enabled service in converting the voice data of the doctors who are located anywhere across the globe, consisting of patient history and medical advises into electronic documents. Medical coding is assigning codes to diagnoses and procedures which help in financial reimbursement. Accentia provides solutions that are innovative and add the definitive technological edge to our clients business processes. They have a strong base over 15 locations spread across the globe like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Trivandrum, Portland, New Jersey, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, UAE etc . They ensure value-added service in every client engagement. Their business model is supported by a strong foundation towards commitment and quality.Accentias core strength is focused in developing itself in various segments by providing services in HRCM, ITES / IT, Medical tra
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Accentia Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.