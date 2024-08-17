Summary

Accentia Technologies Limited is a diversified knowledge process outsourcing company, operating from multiple locations in India, United States of America, United Kingdom and the Middle East. The Company is engaged in healthcare receivable management business. The Company has ventured into legal process outsourcing, data process outsourcing and software services delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1991.The Company provides healthcare receivables cycle management (HRCM) services, such as medical transcription, medical coding, billing and receivables management. Medical transcription is an information technology (IT)-enabled service in converting the voice data of the doctors who are located anywhere across the globe, consisting of patient history and medical advises into electronic documents. Medical coding is assigning codes to diagnoses and procedures which help in financial reimbursement. Accentia provides solutions that are innovative and add the definitive technological edge to our clients business processes. They have a strong base over 15 locations spread across the globe like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Trivandrum, Portland, New Jersey, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, UAE etc . They ensure value-added service in every client engagement. Their business model is supported by a strong foundation towards commitment and quality.Accentias core strength is focused in developing itself in various segments by providing services in HRCM, ITES / IT, Medical tra

Read More