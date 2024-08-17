Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.11
Prev. Close₹2.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹3.11
Day's Low₹3.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹96.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
17.02
17.02
17.89
29.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.99
177.54
193.17
168.22
Net Worth
177.01
194.56
211.06
197.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
5.77
39.05
182.17
126.29
yoy growth (%)
-85.2
-78.56
44.24
18.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.41
-18.09
-96.21
-74.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-21.14
-16.22
18.32
9.24
Depreciation
-17.04
-17.77
-16.78
-7.99
Tax paid
3.59
0.59
-6.09
-1.46
Working capital
0.1
-35.86
-12.38
-12.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.2
-78.56
44.24
18.14
Op profit growth
-53.52
-83.29
91.93
-32.78
EBIT growth
26.09
-148.04
75.83
-48.89
Net profit growth
12.26
-227.75
57.14
-58.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
11.07
29.54
112.37
311.04
260.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.07
29.54
112.37
311.04
260.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.06
0.23
0.31
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
SOORAJ C K
Managing Director
PRADEEP VISWAMBHARANSUSEELA
Director
SHREEDHAR MUKUND PARANDE
Director
KEZER ABBAS KHARAWALA
Reports by Accentia Technologies Ltd
Summary
Accentia Technologies Limited is a diversified knowledge process outsourcing company, operating from multiple locations in India, United States of America, United Kingdom and the Middle East. The Company is engaged in healthcare receivable management business. The Company has ventured into legal process outsourcing, data process outsourcing and software services delivery. The company was incorporated in the year 1991.The Company provides healthcare receivables cycle management (HRCM) services, such as medical transcription, medical coding, billing and receivables management. Medical transcription is an information technology (IT)-enabled service in converting the voice data of the doctors who are located anywhere across the globe, consisting of patient history and medical advises into electronic documents. Medical coding is assigning codes to diagnoses and procedures which help in financial reimbursement. Accentia provides solutions that are innovative and add the definitive technological edge to our clients business processes. They have a strong base over 15 locations spread across the globe like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Trivandrum, Portland, New Jersey, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, UAE etc . They ensure value-added service in every client engagement. Their business model is supported by a strong foundation towards commitment and quality.Accentias core strength is focused in developing itself in various segments by providing services in HRCM, ITES / IT, Medical tra
