Accentia Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-21.14
-16.22
18.32
9.24
Depreciation
-17.04
-17.77
-16.78
-7.99
Tax paid
3.59
0.59
-6.09
-1.46
Working capital
0.1
-35.86
-12.38
-12.97
Other operating items
Operating
-34.47
-69.26
-16.93
-13.18
Capital expenditure
0
15.65
18.99
22.08
Free cash flow
-34.47
-53.61
2.05
8.89
Equity raised
355.07
387.2
367.15
343.35
Investing
0
-3.7
3.97
11.86
Financing
1.62
6.84
3.92
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
322.21
336.73
377.1
364.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.