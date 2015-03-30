iifl-logo-icon 1
Accentia Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.11
(4.71%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Accentia Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-21.14

-16.22

18.32

9.24

Depreciation

-17.04

-17.77

-16.78

-7.99

Tax paid

3.59

0.59

-6.09

-1.46

Working capital

0.1

-35.86

-12.38

-12.97

Other operating items

Operating

-34.47

-69.26

-16.93

-13.18

Capital expenditure

0

15.65

18.99

22.08

Free cash flow

-34.47

-53.61

2.05

8.89

Equity raised

355.07

387.2

367.15

343.35

Investing

0

-3.7

3.97

11.86

Financing

1.62

6.84

3.92

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

322.21

336.73

377.1

364.07

