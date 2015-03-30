Accentia Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
17.02
17.02
17.89
29.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.99
177.54
193.17
168.22
Net Worth
177.01
194.56
211.06
197.59
Minority Interest
Debt
56.1
54.48
47.63
43.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.68
7.27
7.87
3.13
Total Liabilities
236.79
256.31
266.56
244.49
Fixed Assets
84.2
101.24
73.1
51.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
119.15
119.15
122.86
118.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.45
35.91
68.6
68.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
25.53
27.44
58.95
44.03
Debtor Days
1,612.32
256.43
118.11
127.24
Other Current Assets
34.91
37.67
35.76
37.61
Sundry Creditors
-6.85
-7.24
-5.96
-3.51
Creditor Days
432.6
67.65
11.94
10.14
Other Current Liabilities
-20.14
-21.96
-20.15
-10.03
Cash
0.01
0.02
2.01
6.36
Total Assets
236.81
256.32
266.57
244.48
