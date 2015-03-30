iifl-logo-icon 1
Accentia Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.11
(4.71%)
Mar 30, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

5.77

39.05

182.17

126.29

yoy growth (%)

-85.2

-78.56

44.24

18.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.41

-18.09

-96.21

-74.07

As % of sales

24.41

46.32

52.81

58.64

Other costs

-1.29

-14.34

-46.35

-31.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.37

36.73

25.44

25.01

Operating profit

3.07

6.61

39.6

20.63

OPM

53.21

16.94

21.74

16.33

Depreciation

-17.04

-17.77

-16.78

-7.99

Interest expense

-7.19

-5.16

-4.68

-3.84

Other income

0.02

0.09

0.19

0.44

Profit before tax

-21.14

-16.22

18.32

9.24

Taxes

3.59

0.59

-6.09

-1.46

Tax rate

-17

-3.66

-33.24

-15.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.54

-15.62

12.23

7.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.54

-15.62

12.23

7.78

yoy growth (%)

12.26

-227.75

57.14

-58.45

NPM

-303.6

-40.01

6.71

6.16

