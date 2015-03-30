Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
5.77
39.05
182.17
126.29
yoy growth (%)
-85.2
-78.56
44.24
18.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.41
-18.09
-96.21
-74.07
As % of sales
24.41
46.32
52.81
58.64
Other costs
-1.29
-14.34
-46.35
-31.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.37
36.73
25.44
25.01
Operating profit
3.07
6.61
39.6
20.63
OPM
53.21
16.94
21.74
16.33
Depreciation
-17.04
-17.77
-16.78
-7.99
Interest expense
-7.19
-5.16
-4.68
-3.84
Other income
0.02
0.09
0.19
0.44
Profit before tax
-21.14
-16.22
18.32
9.24
Taxes
3.59
0.59
-6.09
-1.46
Tax rate
-17
-3.66
-33.24
-15.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.54
-15.62
12.23
7.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.54
-15.62
12.23
7.78
yoy growth (%)
12.26
-227.75
57.14
-58.45
NPM
-303.6
-40.01
6.71
6.16
