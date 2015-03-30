iifl-logo-icon 1
3.11
(4.71%)
Mar 30, 2015

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.71

-63.86

19.46

-20.94

Op profit growth

-4.03

-75.15

56.97

-52.14

EBIT growth

-4.1

-145.16

39.27

-66.8

Net profit growth

-12.06

-185.71

26.52

-69.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

60.66

16.61

24.16

18.38

EBIT margin

-60.58

-16.6

13.28

11.39

Net profit margin

-74.62

-22.3

9.4

8.87

RoCE

-3.47

-3.6

8.47

6.88

RoNW

-1.21

-1.36

1.67

1.5

RoA

-1.06

-1.2

1.49

1.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

17.18

15.8

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-34.02

-36.8

-2.87

3.03

Book value per share

264.88

269.61

270.74

281.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

2.44

4.25

P/CEPS

-0.09

-0.37

-14.61

22.12

P/B

0.01

0.05

0.15

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

3.4

4.1

1.54

2.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.95

-5.25

-20.16

-10

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

966.12

360.45

143.14

164.26

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-392.27

-47.87

-16.62

-13.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.41

3.58

-8.81

-7.44

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.08

Net debt / op. profit

3.12

2.91

0.6

0.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-26.86

-52.38

-52.95

-58.22

Other costs

-12.47

-31

-22.88

-23.38

