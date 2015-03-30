Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.71
-63.86
19.46
-20.94
Op profit growth
-4.03
-75.15
56.97
-52.14
EBIT growth
-4.1
-145.16
39.27
-66.8
Net profit growth
-12.06
-185.71
26.52
-69.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
60.66
16.61
24.16
18.38
EBIT margin
-60.58
-16.6
13.28
11.39
Net profit margin
-74.62
-22.3
9.4
8.87
RoCE
-3.47
-3.6
8.47
6.88
RoNW
-1.21
-1.36
1.67
1.5
RoA
-1.06
-1.2
1.49
1.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
17.18
15.8
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-34.02
-36.8
-2.87
3.03
Book value per share
264.88
269.61
270.74
281.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
2.44
4.25
P/CEPS
-0.09
-0.37
-14.61
22.12
P/B
0.01
0.05
0.15
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
3.4
4.1
1.54
2.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.95
-5.25
-20.16
-10
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
966.12
360.45
143.14
164.26
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-392.27
-47.87
-16.62
-13.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.41
3.58
-8.81
-7.44
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
3.12
2.91
0.6
0.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-26.86
-52.38
-52.95
-58.22
Other costs
-12.47
-31
-22.88
-23.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.