Acclaim Industries Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
ACCLAIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ELPRO PACKAGING LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To the Members of
ACCLAIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ELPRO PACKAGING LIMITED)
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of ACCLAIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ELPRO PACKAGING LIMITED), as at 31st March 2011, the
Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that
date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of
the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on
these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of
the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
(i) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our
audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(iii) the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at 31st March, 2011;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date.
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
Subject to following:-
i) The accounts of the company are drawn upon going concern basis despite
of the fact that more than fifty percent of the Companys net worth is
eroded.
ii) The Company has not engaged a Whole Time Company Secretary as required
by section 383A of the Companies Act, 1956.
FOR AMD & CO
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. I30247W
Sd/-
Arvind M Darji
Partner
Membership No.: 41748
Place: Mumbai
Date : 30th July, 2011
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
The Annexure referred to in the auditors report to the members of Acclaim
Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2011. We report that:
(i) Fixed Assets:
(a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) The company has a programme for physical verification of fixed assets
at periodic intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is
reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its
assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) During the year, the company has not disposed off any part of the fixed
assets.
(ii) Inventory:
(a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at
reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is
reasonable.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
(iii) (a) The Company has not granted interest free loan to any parties
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
(b) The Company has taken unsecured loan from four party listed in the
register under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount
outstanding during the year is Rs. 14,35,00,000/- and the year end balance
was Rs. 14,35,00,000/-.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business. During the course of
our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major
weaknesses in internal control systems.
(v) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are
of the opinion that the particulars of all contracts or arrangements that
need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has made transaction in pursuance of contracts or
arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect
of any party during the year.
(vi) The company has not accepted any deposits under the provisions of
Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there under.
(vii) The Company does not have formal internal audit system. Internal
audit is carried out by in-house staff. In our opinion, there is a scope
for further improvement in the internal audit system.
(viii) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and
explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed any
rules for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(l)(d) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the
records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is
generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including
provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state
insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty,
excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with
appropriate authorities.
(b) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in
respect of income tax, and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March 2011 for
a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except
profession tax Rs.29,100/-.
(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are
no dues of sales tax, income tax,custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(x) In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the company are more than
fifty percent of its net worth. Further, the company has not incurred cash
losses during the financial year covered by the audit and the immediately
preceding financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial
institution, bank or debenture holders.
(xii) The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion the Company is not a Chit Fund Company or Nidhi /
Mutual Benefit Fund / Society. Therefore the paragraph 4 (xiii) Order is
not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of
transactions and contracts relating to dealing or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments during the year and timely
entries have been made therein. Further, such securities have been held by
the Company in its own name.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions, during the year.
(xvi) The Company has not raised any term loan during the year under
consideration.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no
fund raised on short basis have been used for long term investment during
the year.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has
not issued any debenture.
(xx) The company has not raised any money by public issue during the year,
and hence paragraph 4(xx) of the Order is not applicable.
(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instances of material fraud on or by
the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of
such case by management.
FOR AMD & CO
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. I30247W
Sd/-
Arvind M Darji
Partner
Membership No.: 41748
Place: Mumbai
Date : 30th July, 2011