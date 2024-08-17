Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.57
Prev. Close₹0.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.63
Day's Low₹0.57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-43.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
13.16
13.16
13.16
Reserves
-10.13
-12.4
-13.17
Net Worth
8.02
5.75
4.98
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Abhishek Mehta
Director
Karsan K Chitroda
Director
Pandurang Nawghane
Director
Krishnat Desai
Director
Ankit Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Acclaim Industries Ltd
Summary
Elpro Packaging Ltd(EPL), formerly known as Mukund Flexpack Ltd., is into manufacture of flexible packaging material. The company has an installed capacity of 2850 MTPA as on FY 2002-03.EPL supplies to HLL, Jet Airways, Eastern Condiments etc. It also exports to South Africa.
Read More
