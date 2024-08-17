iifl-logo-icon 1
Acclaim Industries Ltd Share Price

0.63
(5.00%)
Nov 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Acclaim Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.57

Prev. Close

0.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.63

Day's Low

0.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-43.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Acclaim Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Acclaim Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Acclaim Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 97.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Acclaim Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

13.16

13.16

13.16

Reserves

-10.13

-12.4

-13.17

Net Worth

8.02

5.75

4.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Acclaim Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Acclaim Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Abhishek Mehta

Director

Karsan K Chitroda

Director

Pandurang Nawghane

Director

Krishnat Desai

Director

Ankit Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Acclaim Industries Ltd

Summary

Elpro Packaging Ltd(EPL), formerly known as Mukund Flexpack Ltd., is into manufacture of flexible packaging material. The company has an installed capacity of 2850 MTPA as on FY 2002-03.EPL supplies to HLL, Jet Airways, Eastern Condiments etc. It also exports to South Africa.
