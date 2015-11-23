Acclaim Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Acclaim Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ACCLAIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ELPRO PACKAGING LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OVERVIEW
During the financial year 2010-11, the Company has achieved healthy growth
in sales and profitability and is poised to emerge as a stronger Company to
deliver enhanced shareholder value over the coming years.
Your Company registered a good performance during 2010-11 with a 293%
growth in PAT to Rs. 22,715,911 which is exceptionally well and looking
ahead to continue the same trend.
(1) Global Economy
The global economy has witnessed a sustained growth largely driven by the
additional stimulus and bail out packages announced by various countries
which has created liquidity and stimulated demand, leading to the recovery
in the US and Europe. The Chinese and Indian economies have been the
fastest economies. However, this has led to inflationary pressures which
have forced central bank to raise interest rates.
The steel industry has also seen a reasonable growth in demand and increase
in production volumes especially in China and India. However, this has once
again put pressure on raw material availability and prices. The floods in
Queensland, Australia have put further pressure on the prices of Coking
Coal which has increased from USD 200 per MT levels to USD 300 per MT
levels. Due to the volatility in Coking Coal prices over the last couple of
years, there has been a shift in pricing mechanism for Coking Coal from
annual to quarterly to partly monthly benchmark prices. This has resulted
in volatility in prices of iron and steel products as well. China continues
to drive the global steel industry with a production of approx. 630 million
tons in 2010 which equates to approx. 45% of global Steel production.
Chinese Steel demand continues to be driven by large capital expenditure
and government infrastructure projects across the country. However, it is
expected that the production growth for steel in the current decade will
slow down, which should reduce raw material prices.
(2) The Indian Steel Industry
The Indian economy grew at 8.6% in 2010-11 against 7.2% last year which
shows a remarkable growth.The economy is likely to grow at over 8% over the
next decade driven by the infrastructure (power, road, railways, ports
etc.) and consumption (automobile, real estate etc.) sectors which will
result in robust growth in demand for various iron and steel products.
The States of Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand which account for majority
of the iron ore and coal reserves in the country will remain the most
attractive locations for setting up iron and steel manufacturing capacity
in the coming years.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS, CONCERNS AND OUTLOOK
Opportunities
Your Company is poised to seize the opportunities in the Iron & Steel
Industry (both for steel & intermediary saleable products) through its
strengths of locational and logistical advantages, raw material linkages,
technology edge and management expertise. These opportunities will be
linked directly to the growing demand from the automobile and auto
components, infrastructure, construction and power sectors. Your Companys
strategic location offer scope for seamless value addition in its
manufacturing process from hot metal to stainless steel.
Threats
The threats for your Company would come from adverse fluctuations in input
and capital costs, foreign exchange variations and taxes & duties. The
buoyancy in the Iron & Steel Sector has attracted many players, resulting
in reduced availability of skilled manpower and contractor workforce. Delay
in implementation of project may lead to opportunity loss in revenue
generation and rise in costs.
Risk Management
Your Company has identified major focus areas for risk management to ensure
organisational objectives are achieved and has a well defined structure and
proactive approach to assess, monitor and mitigate risks associated with
these areas, briefly enumerated below:
a) Project implementation - Project status is monitored on a regular basis
by the project management team to counter slippages and reviewed on a
monthly basis by the executive management. Consultants are present on-site
for mitigating contingencies on the implementation front. Necessary
coverage has been taken in the form of an extensive Erection All Risk
Policy.
b) Foreign Exchange - Your Company deals in sizeable amount of foreign
exchange in imports of capital items and raw materials and exports of
finished products. A comprehensive and robust forex policy has been
formulated for insulating the Company by hedging foreign exchange exposure.
c) Statutory compliances - Procedure is in place for monthly reporting of
compliance of statutory obligations and is reported to the Board of
Directors at its meetings.
Outlook
India has immense potential for creating new steel capacity. Indian per
capita steel consumption is presently very low compared to world average
which further re-confirms the opportunities for steel demand to continue
accelerating in the times ahead. Your Company with a well diversified
product portfolio is well poised to take advantage of the growth in the
demand for Special Steel products, Coke and Ferro Chrome.
PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY
The Company had an overall good performance in the year ended March 31,
2011. The current business of the company is trading in steel and iron
products including C.R. Coils & Sheets, C.T.D. Bars, H.R. Sheets & Plates
and Hot Rolled Steel Plates, Ingot irons M.S. Plates, Angles, Channels,
Chequered Plates, Wires, T.M.T Bars, Rebars and Tor Steel, Stainless Steel
and other Alloy Steels. The Company is also importing and trading in
Aluminum Scrap.
The Company has established a Factory at Valsad, Gujarat during the year
for manufacturing of Iron & Steel Products which will be operational
shortly. This will help the Company for sustaining in the long run in the
competitive steel industry.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The Company recognizes the need for continuous growth and development of
its employees in order to provide greater job satisfaction and also to
equip them to meet growing organizational challenges.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Internal Control Systems are designed to ensure the reliability of
financial and other record and accountability of executive action to the
managements authorization. The Statutory Auditors have evaluated the
system of internal controls of the Company and have reported that the same
are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of
its business.
The internal control systems are reviewed by the top Management and by the
Audit Committee of the Board and proper follow up action ensured wherever
required.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, expectations, estimates or predictions may be forward
looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement.
Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include
global and domestic supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices
of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in Government
regulations, tax laws, economic developments with in the country and other
incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly
amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis, of
any subsequent developments, events or information.