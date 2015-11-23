Acclaim Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
13.16
13.16
13.16
Reserves
-10.13
-12.4
-13.17
Net Worth
8.02
5.75
4.98
Minority Interest
Debt
33.22
1.16
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.31
6.91
4.98
Fixed Assets
18.15
0.8
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.06
4.93
4.85
Inventories
6.09
2.8
2.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
47.05
13.98
13.05
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.32
4.51
0.3
Sundry Creditors
-27.79
-16.1
-10.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.61
-0.26
-0.04
Cash
2.1
0.18
0.12
Total Assets
41.31
6.9
4.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.