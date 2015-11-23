iifl-logo-icon 1
Acclaim Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.63
(5.00%)
Nov 23, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

13.16

13.16

13.16

Reserves

-10.13

-12.4

-13.17

Net Worth

8.02

5.75

4.98

Minority Interest

Debt

33.22

1.16

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.31

6.91

4.98

Fixed Assets

18.15

0.8

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.06

4.93

4.85

Inventories

6.09

2.8

2.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

47.05

13.98

13.05

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.32

4.51

0.3

Sundry Creditors

-27.79

-16.1

-10.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.61

-0.26

-0.04

Cash

2.1

0.18

0.12

Total Assets

41.31

6.9

4.98

