To

The Members of

ACTION FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Action Financial Services (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified u/s 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements, and we have fulfilled our other responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

3. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

4. Responsibilities of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. In the extant case, the provisions of section 143(3)(i) is not applicable to the Company and hence we will not express opinion on the same.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

6. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ( the Order ), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (Refer to our report in Annexure "B")

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigation as on 31 March 2019

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses during the year ending 31 March 2019;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during year ended 31 March 2019;

For and on behalf of Jain Chowdhary & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner M.No.104709

Date: 27th May 2019 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As referred to in Paragraph 5(1)(a) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Action Financial Services (India) Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets, by which all fixed assets are verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The company holds title deed of its immovable property namely office premises in its own name during the financial year ended 31 March 2019.

ii. The inventory consists of equity shares and is held in dematerialized form. The Company compares the Balances in Depository Participant Account with Books at regular interval. The inventory quantity and value has been certified by the management which has been relied upon by us. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our opinion the company is maintaining proper records of inventory and there is no material discrepancies noticed.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or given guarantees or provided any securities during the year as per the provisions of Sections 185 and 186. In respect of investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent notified.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company.

vii. According to the records of the Company, examined by us and information and explanations given to us: a) Undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no disputed dues of wealth tax, service tax, custom duty and cess as at 31st March, 2019, which has not been deposited on account of dispute, except the following disputed income tax demand :

Sr. Name of dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount involved in Rs. No. 1 Income Tax CIT (A) against the DCIT order A.Y. 2008-09 2,61,89,620 Paid (87,51,819) Net 1,74,37,801 2 Income Tax CIT (A) against the DCIT Order A.Y. 2010-2011 16,77,670 3 Income Tax CIT (A) against the DCIT Order A.Y. 2011-2012 7,09,780 Paid (1,41,956) Net 5,67,824 4 Income Tax CIT (A) against the DCIT Order A.Y. 2012-2013 12,90,000 Paid (1,43,845) Net 11,46,155 5 Income Tax CIT (A) against the DCIT Order A.Y. 2015-2016 30,11,520 Paid (1,92,160) Net 28,19,360

viii.In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us Company has not defaulted in repayment of its dues from bank. The company has not taken any loan from financial institution or Government nor issued any debentures.

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii.According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi.The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For and on behalf of

Jain Chowdhary & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner M.No.104709

Date: 27th May 2019 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Action Financial Services (India) Limited of even date)

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ACTION FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED ( the Company ) as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of

Jain Chowdhary & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner M.No.104709

Dated: 27th May 2019 Place: Mumbai