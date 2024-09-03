Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹3.25
Prev. Close₹3.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.25
Day's Low₹3.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0.83
0.83
0.83
0.83
Reserves
12.21
12.02
12.74
12.83
Net Worth
25.54
25.35
26.07
26.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.61
3.12
0.13
1.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
4.03
3.45
3.44
3.23
1.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.03
3.45
3.44
3.23
1.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.93
Other Income
0.57
0.98
0.64
0.41
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Milan R Parekh
Joint MD & CFO
Bakul R Parekh
Independent Director
Harbhajan Singh Dhillon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Action Financial Services I Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Milan R Parikh and Bakul R Parikh, Action Financial Services (AFSIL) was established as a public limited company in Bombay to undertake portfolio management services (PMS), investment advisory and financial counselling services along with merchant banking and other related activities. It is a SEBI registered category-II merchant banker.In Dec.94, AFSIL launched a special PMS called ATOM, a high power portfolio management plan designed specifically for a small investors who wish to benefit from stock market operations.AFSIL is now expanding its services to include share discounting, share broking and bills discounting. The company acquired a running stock broking business from a member of BSE with goodwill which will help it to strengthen its stock broking division.During 1996-97, the company started operations in depository division from April, 1997 (An organisation concerned with handling and holding of securities on behalf of the investors) after it received approval from NSDL.The company has launched Tele Depository Services during the year 1999-2000, which has brought in more account holders as it ensures security banking along with convenience and enjoyable experience. The company has entered into the derivative market which has commenced from June2000 as a trading cum clearing member of NSE and BSE.
