Action Financial Services I Ltd Share Price

3.19
(-1.85%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:27:13 PM

Action Financial Services I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

3.25

Prev. Close

3.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.25

Day's Low

3.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Action Financial Services I Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:42 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 61.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Action Financial Services I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0.83

0.83

0.83

0.83

Reserves

12.21

12.02

12.74

12.83

Net Worth

25.54

25.35

26.07

26.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.61

3.12

0.13

1.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

4.03

3.45

3.44

3.23

1.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.03

3.45

3.44

3.23

1.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.93

Other Income

0.57

0.98

0.64

0.41

1.66

Action Financial Services I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Action Financial Services I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Milan R Parekh

Joint MD & CFO

Bakul R Parekh

Independent Director

Harbhajan Singh Dhillon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Action Financial Services I Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Milan R Parikh and Bakul R Parikh, Action Financial Services (AFSIL) was established as a public limited company in Bombay to undertake portfolio management services (PMS), investment advisory and financial counselling services along with merchant banking and other related activities. It is a SEBI registered category-II merchant banker.In Dec.94, AFSIL launched a special PMS called ATOM, a high power portfolio management plan designed specifically for a small investors who wish to benefit from stock market operations.AFSIL is now expanding its services to include share discounting, share broking and bills discounting. The company acquired a running stock broking business from a member of BSE with goodwill which will help it to strengthen its stock broking division.During 1996-97, the company started operations in depository division from April, 1997 (An organisation concerned with handling and holding of securities on behalf of the investors) after it received approval from NSDL.The company has launched Tele Depository Services during the year 1999-2000, which has brought in more account holders as it ensures security banking along with convenience and enjoyable experience. The company has entered into the derivative market which has commenced from June2000 as a trading cum clearing member of NSE and BSE.
