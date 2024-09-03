Action Financial Services I Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0.9
0.93
2.81
2.6
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.9
0.93
2.81
2.6
1.26
Other Operating Income
0.62
1.91
0
0
1.09
Other Income
1.29
0.84
0.17
-1.25
0.17
Total Income
2.81
3.67
2.98
1.35
2.52
Total Expenditure
5.63
7.55
2.97
2.3
2.1
PBIDT
-2.81
-3.88
0.01
-0.94
0.41
Interest
0.69
0.61
0.63
0.5
0.36
PBDT
-3.5
-4.49
-0.62
-1.44
0.05
Depreciation
0.05
0.15
0.26
0.2
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-1
-1.34
0
-0.48
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.55
-3.3
-0.88
-1.16
-0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.55
-3.3
-0.88
-1.16
-0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.27
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.55
-3.3
-0.88
-0.89
-0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.04
-2.64
-0.7
-0.93
-0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
77,42,955
77,42,955
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
61.92
61.92
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
47,61,545
47,61,545
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
38.08
38.08
PBIDTM(%)
-312.22
-417.2
0.35
-36.15
32.53
PBDTM(%)
-388.88
-482.79
-22.06
-55.38
3.96
PATM(%)
-283.33
-354.83
-31.31
-44.61
-19.04
