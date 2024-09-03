iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Action Financial Services I Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.19
(-1.85%)
Dec 13, 2021|02:27:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0.9

0.93

2.81

2.6

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.9

0.93

2.81

2.6

1.26

Other Operating Income

0.62

1.91

0

0

1.09

Other Income

1.29

0.84

0.17

-1.25

0.17

Total Income

2.81

3.67

2.98

1.35

2.52

Total Expenditure

5.63

7.55

2.97

2.3

2.1

PBIDT

-2.81

-3.88

0.01

-0.94

0.41

Interest

0.69

0.61

0.63

0.5

0.36

PBDT

-3.5

-4.49

-0.62

-1.44

0.05

Depreciation

0.05

0.15

0.26

0.2

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-1

-1.34

0

-0.48

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.55

-3.3

-0.88

-1.16

-0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.55

-3.3

-0.88

-1.16

-0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.27

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.55

-3.3

-0.88

-0.89

-0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.04

-2.64

-0.7

-0.93

-0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

77,42,955

77,42,955

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

61.92

61.92

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

47,61,545

47,61,545

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

38.08

38.08

PBIDTM(%)

-312.22

-417.2

0.35

-36.15

32.53

PBDTM(%)

-388.88

-482.79

-22.06

-55.38

3.96

PATM(%)

-283.33

-354.83

-31.31

-44.61

-19.04

Action Fin.Serv: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Action Financial Services I Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.